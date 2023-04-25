Conway police investigating shooting at sports complex

The Conway Police Department is investigating an incident where two people exchanged gunfire at a sports complex on Monday evening, the department said.

Two individuals fired shots at each other at the Don Owen Sports Complex, located at 10 Lower Ridge Rd, around 7 p.m. on Monday, authorities said.

Lacey Kanipe, a spokesperson for the Police Department, said Tuesday afternoon that no injuries had been reported. She also said that detectives had not identified any property damage.

A Facebook post from Police Department said that false reports had been made on social media about the incident being an active shooter.

“Although it was not an active shooter situation, it was understandable for people to believe it might have been based on the circumstances and the location,” Kanipe said in a text, “However, there were posts on social media that stated there was an active shooter, which led the community to believe it was an ongoing event. In reality, this was a disturbance between two parties.”

The investigation is ongoing.