Cowboys 2023 NFL Draft: Prediction for First-Round Pick

The Cowboys have the 26th pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The team has been unusually busy this offseason, acquiring both wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. That, at least in theory, would fill two of the positions the team might have focused its attention on with their first-round choice.

One of the positions Dallas didnt fill is tight end, where Dalton Schultz left for the Houston Texans. The oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook believe this is the most likely first-round target, as tight end is listed at +200. The oddsmakers' prediction aligns perfectly with the Cowboys' team needs. Every other position is also listed at plus money, with defensive lineman at +225 and offensive lineman at +350.

What Position Will the Cowboys Select in the First Round

Tight End +200

Defensive Lineman +225

Offensive Lineman +350

Wide Receiver +500

Running Back +500

Linebacker +2000

Cornerback +2500

Safety +5000

Quarterback: +8000

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

The Cowboys might have their choice of the two best tight ends in the draft, Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame and Utahs Dalton Kincaid, but weve seen both mocked prior to the No. 26 overall pick too. If thats the case, Dallas could go with a player on the interior defensive line. According to Sports Illustrateds Top 100 List, the best options (who might still be available when the Cowboys pick) are Clemsons Bryan Bresee, Calijah Kancey out of Pittsburgh and Michigans Mazi Smith.

Interestingly, Dallas hasnt drafted a tight end in the first round since 1997 (David LaFleur), as it wasnt a need with Jason Witten on the roster for so many years. The only other tight end the Cowboys have drafted in Round 1 in the Super Bowl era was Billy Joe Dupree way back in 1973. Remember, Witten was a third-round pick.

On defense, Dallas has drafted just one lineman (Taco Charlton – 2017) in the first round since 2008. Their last pure tackle was Russell Maryland, who went first overall out of Miami, FL in 1991. Four of their last 11 picks have been offensive linemen.

For those who want to take a chance on a long-shot, running back is an option. The team released Ezekiel Elliott, leaving Tony Pollard and Ronald Jones as their top two backs. Grabbing Bijan Robinson would likely mean trading up to get him as he likely wont be available at No. 26, but Jerry Jones loves to make splash picks on offense. A winning wager on the Cowboys taking a runner (Robinson) is +500.

