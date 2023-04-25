Marriages

David McKay, 63, of Bell City, Ala., and Joyce Austin, 61, of Tulsa, Okla.

Bobby Tillman Sr., 65, and LaRhonda Murphy, 48, both of Little Rock.

David Loggins, 32, and Sara Tiffin, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Yaritza Maurent Acevedo, 36, and Vanessa Gomez Franche, 42, both of Little Rock.

Gary Shepherd, 65, and Gretta Johnson, 55, both of Little Rock.

Rayshaad Frazier, 26, and Alexcia Tubbs, 28, both of Cabot.

Anthony Privitera, 30, of North Little Rock and Christina Santini, 39, of Sherwood.

William Odom, 22, of Hensley and Kaitlyn Maske, 21, of Little Rock.

Julio Cesar Chavez Moreno, 28, and Kenia Peraza, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jackson McNabb, 26, and Madison Wortsmith, 27, both of Little Rock.

Jason Moody, 48, and Kisa Hinton, 49, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Moore, 26, and Martha Lute, 24, both of Jacksonville.

George Kneebone, 71, and Keitha Griffith, 66, both of Maumelle.

Darlisha Batchelor, 24, and Jernezia Gibbs, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Clayton Thompson, 23, and Erin Gateley, 22, both of Sherwood.

D'Andre Brown, 21, and Kei-Seana Perry, 24, both of Little Rock.

Charles Davidson, 75, and Tammy Berry, 63, both of Little Rock.

James Bryant, 68, and Tasha Woods, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Heriberto Torres Dominguez, 25, of Plano, Texas, and Adriana Maya Fonseca, 23, of Alexander.

Blake Casey, 41, and Kristi Crum, 45, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1470. Heather Bowman v. Christopher Bowman.

23-1472. Madison Tate v. Brandie Tate.

23-1476. Sarah Smith v. Christopher Smith.

23-1478. Mitchell Green v. Henryetta Pittman.

23-1483. Matthew Zukowski v. Sarah Zukowski.

23-1485. Matthew Caton v. Nikki Caton.

23-1486. Markeita Council v. Jalen Council.

23-1489. Mary Davidson v. Micah Davidson.

23-1492. Elizabeth Medford v. Blake Medford.

23-1494. Stephanie Kenley v. David Kenley.

23-1496. James Nealy v. Tammy Nealy.

23-1497. Cassandra Ward v. Spencer Ward.

23-1498. Lane Evans v. Zara Evans.

23-1499. Miranda Guerrero v. Anthony Guerrero.

GRANTED

14-2225. Gerry Eddlemon v. Melinda Eddlemon.

19-4870. Sanford Wade v. Jasmine Wade.

22-3445. Dana Presley v. Thomas Presley.

23-742. Cathy Trower v. Ray Trower.

23-917. Melissa Baldwin v. John Baldwin III.

23-1008. Tifny Price v. Lamont Williams.