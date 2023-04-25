EDITORIAL: HAL the toolmaker

How many times have we been told to listen to the experts? We've lost count--and a lot of Americans are tired of hearing it because sometimes the "experts" are wrong. This may account for much of Google's success as people surf the Internet trying to find facts to back up their worldview on any number of subjects. We're all guilty.

However, in the case of artificial intelligence regulation, we might have to agree with the experts.

According to the unfailingly reputable Harris Poll, 78 percent of non-expert Americans already are "very or somewhat concerned that AI can be used for malicious intent." This is according to a survey of 2,052 Americans conducted in November and published in February.

The same poll showed that 82 percent believe AI should be regulated, which tells us that there may be more Americans who are concerned than just the 78 percent who said they were.

It's not true in all cases, but in most when four out of five people agree, they may be right. But when people who work in the industry in question agree with those four out of five, they become even right-er.

Some 91 percent of "tech experts" support government regulation and "92 percent agree that the industry should invest in more assurance measures to protect the public."

What kinds of activities are Americans comfortable or uncomfortable with in dealing with AI? About 75 percent of Americans are concerned about deep fakes and other AI-generated content. Just over half (51 percent) are uncomfortable with having AI-based online chats for routine medical questions. And slightly less than half (49 percent) would be comfortable with the federal government using AI to assist benefits processing.

Some of us worry about how AI-generated photographs might be used to interfere in elections and other political movements, or how they might be used nefariously in criminal proceedings. That's scary enough.

However, we watched the CBS program "60 Minutes" the other weekend. Talk about shock and awe. Reporter Scott Pelley visited Google, and during his time with the tech behemoth, he used their Bard program. He simply typed in Ernest Hemingway's shortest short story, or one attributed to him: "For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn."

Bard essentially filled in the blanks by creating a "story about a a man whose wife couldn't conceive and a stranger grieving after a miscarriage and longing for closure." Bard even converted the story into a poem when prompted.

What th--?

It doesn't matter whether we like the story that was created. It is a thought-provoking tale that might have taken months of creative thinking and burning the midnight oil for a human to pen. It took Bard a few seconds. Which is truly amazing and belittling at the same time to anyone who has ever tried to create a work of fiction.

However, it should be known that Bard is prone to hallucination without even being conked on the head. When Bard was asked to explain inflation, it responded instantly with a report that included a list of five books for suggested reading.

Here's the kicker: None of the five books actually exist in the real world. No book. No author. No Nobel Prize in economics. No nothing. Bard made them up. Bard lied.

We may not know exactly what type of regulatory framework should surround AI in the future, which happens to be now, but we know a regulatory structure needs to exist. Like Bard, it won't be perfect. But, no matter what it is, every bit of it should revolve around separating real, fact-based information from made-up stuff.

Homo faber, man the toolmaker, goes to great lengths to separate his information from misinformation put out by other humans. We can at least hold robots to the same standard.