ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ at Murray’s Dinner Playhouse; Suzanne Park on her book ‘The Do Over’









THEATER: 'Murder' at Murry's

"Murder on the Orient Express" by Agatha Christie, adapted by Ken Ludwig, opens with a 12:30 p.m. matinee Wednesday at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. The show runs through May 27. The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (Wednesdays, matinees only, May 3 and 10), 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets (including meal and show) are $39-$44, $30 for children 15 and younger, $30 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

Tim Cooper plays mustachio-ed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, who must figure out which passenger on the train committed the murder of another en route to Istanbul. Playing the suspects/victim: Tom Cooper, Paige Reynolds, Quinn Gasaway, director Roger Eaves, Leigh Anne Ralston, Drew Reynolds, Katherine Yacko, Laurie Pascale and Marc Hansen.

ART : Student competition

Arts On Main's annual River Valley Student Art Competition exhibition, drawings and paintings, sculptures, ceramics, mixed media, 3D and alternative works, photography and computer-generated pieces by Van Buren-area students, remains on display through Friday at the gallery, 415 Main St., Van Buren. Gallery hours which are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 474-7767 or visit artsonmainvb.com.

ON THE PODIUM : Six Bridges speakers





(Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Suzanne Park will discuss her latest book, "The Do Over," virtually at 6:30 p.m. May 18, part of the Central Arkansas Library System's lineup of Six Bridges Presents speakers. The library describes the book as "a delightfully warm and hopeful story about second chances in love and life, and how the future we want may turn out far different than we imagined." Ginger Young, a bookseller, former librarian and Six Bridges Book Festival Guide co-chair, will moderate.

Other recent additions to the speaker lineup (all virtual, all at 6:30 p.m.):

June 1: Chef Ronnie Woo will discuss "Did You Eat Yet? Craveable Recipes from an All-American Asian Chef." Joel DiPippa, a food enthusiast and cocktail writer, will moderate.

July 6: Nicola Harrison will discuss her latest book, "Hotel Laguna," due out June 20. The novel focuses on a "Rosie the Riveter"-type character searching for direction and meaning in the aftermath of World War II. Rosemary Hallmark, owner of a brand-design agency and an editor of Forever Young Adult, is the moderator.

Participation is free. Register at sixbridgesbookfestival.org.








