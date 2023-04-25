Ex-Rogers coach faces jury trial in September

BENTONVILLE -- A September jury trial has been scheduled for a former Rogers High School wrestling coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Colton Looper, 26, of Farmington is charged with sexual assault and faces a possible prison sentence ranging from six to 30 years if convicted. He has pleaded innocent to the charge.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled Looper's jury trial to begin Sept. 19. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Looper, who resigned from the Rogers School District, was arrested Sept. 1, 2022.

Charles Lee, an assistant superintendent for the district, reported to police a complaint regarding a sexual relationship between a student, who had since graduated, and Looper.

The student was 18 years old at the time, according to court documents. Lee reported the former student, referred to as Jane Doe, said she had a sexual relationship with Looper during the 2021-22 school year, according to the affidavit.

Doe reported exchanging nude photographs via Snapchat with Looper and having sexual intercourse with him once, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Looper, who admitted to exchanging inappropriate messages with Doe; he also admitted to having sexual intercourse once with the student, according to the affidavit.

Police asked Looper if he had ever been accused of anything similar, and he said he was accused when he was a coach in Watonga, Okla., according to the affidavit.

Looper was listed as a secondary school teacher on a list of contracts for the 2022-23 school year on the Rogers district's website. He was making $55,491 this school year, according to information on the website. It was Looper's third year with the district.

Looper is free on $50,000 bond and is prohibited from having any contact with the former student.