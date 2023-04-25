OPINION | MIKE MASTERSON: Flying and guns





I felt considerable empathy for former state Senator Jason Rapert and others who were stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents the other day before they could board an airplane at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

Rapert was found with two loaded handguns in his luggage, reportedly one of three similar incidents at the airport that day.

I've written about my experience in 1988 when leading the investigative team at the Arizona Republic in Phoenix. My predecessor in the job, Don Bolles, had been murdered by a car bomb 12 years earlier as he was investigating land fraud in a state where people could legally carry guns in plain sight.

Anonymous threats against journalists in Phoenix were not that rare, and our team had aggressively resumed Bolles' land-fraud investigation where he'd left off. He deserved at least that much.

Without children around, I kept a loaded .357 revolver beneath the bedroom mattress strictly for self-protection. Movers accidentally exposed the pistol one day as I was changing residences. I hurriedly looked for the nearest convenient place to tuck it safely out of sight.

My hanging bag was the only thing left in the bedroom closet. So I casually dropped it inside, making a mental note to be sure to replace it beneath the mattress after the bed was reconstructed in my new home later that day.

Fast-forward three weeks, I am standing in the carry-on X-ray line at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport, heading for a reporting conference in Atlanta. I smiled at the attendant as she scanned my bag. Suddenly my examiner's cheerful face dissolved into a frown.

"Sir, can you please tell me what you are carrying in your luggage?" Her stare became icy. Trying to be witty, I respond: "Oh, let's see now, toothpaste, a stove and refrigerator, my birth control pills." Not even a hint of her earlier smile.

"Are you by any chance carrying a toy gun in there?"

"A toy gun?" I responded incredulously. The panic of epiphany struck like the bottom dropping from an elevator. My body went cold. Everything shrunk and shifted into slow motion. A wave of fear-inspired nausea rolled through my stomach and body.

Oh my God, I forgot to take that loaded gun out of that bag when I moved a few weeks back. And it's way too late now, my thoughts raced.

I tried explaining what happened. But every word sounded like an echo of excuses. The only relevant facts at that moment: There is a loaded gun in my travel bag and I obviously had contracted a bad case of dementia idiotitis.

After several moments of blather, I asked the woman to summon the authorities. Two cops arrived. One gingerly removed the pistol with a pencil. I looked at the ceiling then out the window at the blue sky (wishing I was standing on the tarmac) while trying to look innocent as the crowd gasped in unison.

"This can't be happening to me," I kept thinking. And it had been such a peaceful morning only a few minutes earlier.

That traumatic experience remains emblazoned in my psyche as a monument to how low it is possible for me to feel. The officers escorted me to their airport basement office, where I was fingerprinted and able to explain further before calling the paper to share the news. The editor then telephoned the U.S. attorney to offer even more explanations and mea culpas.

The officers had been understanding of my mistake, relating that something similar had happened to a flight attendant several weeks earlier after accidentally dropping her handgun in the aisle. They also told me how fortunate I was to be in Arizona, where there was no state law against boarding an aircraft with a loaded weapon.

Their comments provided a whiff of cheer, but I didn't realize how much until arriving at my Atlanta destination and asked a policeman what would have happened had the gun not been discovered until I was departing Atlanta.

Sure enough, he said, "We have a real strict Georgia law about trying to board an airplane with a loaded gun. It brings an automatic year in jail."

Phoenix police had confiscated my revolver and let me catch my flight. It was submitted to the FBI for three months while undoubtedly being run through every unsolved homicide in the Western Hemisphere. That was fine. The last thing I wanted during those months was to look at the thing.

One morning weeks later I was summoned to the Phoenix FBI office, where a special agent delivered a lecture on the proper storage of guns while traveling, followed by handing over my revolver. I bargained my fine from the FAA from $1,000 down to $500 for freely admitted stupidity.

So this week after reading about Rapert's travails and so many other instances in Arkansas and nationally each year where the same mishaps occur in this even stricter post-9/11 airport security climate, I again urge valued readers to always ask where are your firearms before trying to board an airplane.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.



