Get to know the gray fox, a tree climber with a healthy appetite for rodents

Mention seeing a fox in the woods of Arkansas and most people think of red fox, but the gray fox also calls Arkansas home. It's even craftier than its red-colored cousin.

Gray foxes are slightly smaller than red foxes. They sport a grayish coat with a rusty red hue along the sides of their necks and the underside of their tails. Their belly is cream-colored, as are their cheeks and throat. Their bushy gray and red tail ends in a black tip. Adult gray foxes typically reach about 42 inches long and weigh around 11 pounds.

Arkansas' gray foxes are secretive furbearers. Unlike red foxes that try to outrun pursuers or hide in snags and thickets on the ground, gray foxes are adept climbers. Gray foxes are the only North American members of the canine family that readily climb trees. This enables them to have temporary dens in tree hollows above ground level, avoid larger predators like coyotes, and pursue rats and mice that scamper up tree trunks.

Although foxes are omnivores that will eat berries and other vegetation, rabbits and rodents make up a large portion of a gray fox's diet.

Kirsten Bartlow, watchable wildlife coordinator at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said this rodent-heavy diet should be welcome news to people who live in rural areas and even cities as gray foxes help control mouse and rat populations in some of the most unlikely areas.

"We've seen a lot of gray foxes in trail camera photos from a research project stretching right through the heart of downtown Little Rock," Bartlow said. "Quite a few have mice, rats or other small rodents in their mouths. They've adapted quite well to urban development."

Kim Sparks, research project analyst in the Game and Fish research division, said gray foxes have been found throughout the Central Arkansas Urban Wildlife Project, a collaboration between Game and Fish, Hendrix College and the Urban Wildlife Information Network.

"We placed 30 cameras in a variety of locations along an urban-to-rural gradient within 2 kilometers of the Arkansas River in central Arkansas," Sparks said. "We collect photos and upload them to a large database organized by the network."

While it began as a project in around 20 U.S. cities, the wildlife information network has expanded to include 49 official partners on an international level.

"More locations than that are contributing, but haven't signed in as official partners yet," Sparks said. "We have images coming from Germany, France, and even Madagascar signed up a few weeks ago to contribute to the project."

Data from the project can be used to guide future access projects to build wildlife-viewing areas within urban and suburban areas locally, but it has much more potential for researchers.

"Arkansas' contribution to the project is being included in a manuscript looking at a multicity study on the impacts of gentrification on wildlife communities," Sparks said. "It's interesting to see just how many ways this information can be shared to benefit wildlife and help connect us with it. Many people would be surprised by the amount of foxes and bobcats we see in some of the semirural spots close to urban areas."