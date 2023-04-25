Happy birthday: An unexpected turnaround sets your year off on a joyful high. What you were struggling against suddenly gives in to your power, and you move your life into the realm you once only dreamed about. Love blossoms in the spirit of freedom and acceptance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you think you're not doing enough, but at the same time you're too tired to do more, there's a reason: You skipped the recuperation phase. Rest is what gives you the strength to take on the next challenge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even the most observant creature on Earth can only witness the minuscule capsule of their own reality. So even as you work toward a more comprehensive understanding of things, it is wise to accept the gargantuan mystery.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's not necessary to condemn the parts of life that are not for you. Be grateful for the contrast that non-preferred circumstances provide. Life is simpler when what matters stands out against the negative space of what doesn't.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's possible an authority holds power over you for no reason. Is there something you're receiving from others that you could provide for yourself? Autonomy is power.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore more ideas, options and relationships. If you have been doing something counter to your goals, this is your lucky day. New insights and tools will give you the breakthrough you need to succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There is a well of compassion and goodness in people even if they don't seem to be drinking from it. When confronted with bad attitudes, remain constant and things will eventually tilt your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Being uncomfortable is a good sign that you're growing. The way forward usually involves some degree of discomfort. Your willingness to endure it allows for your blossoming. Lateral moves aren't usually uncomfortable but, by definition, offer little benefit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's annoying when someone makes you work for attention. Then again, you appreciate that kind of attention all the more because you know you've earned it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The role you fill in an organization or in your family is not one just anyone could step into. It requires compassion, depth and a combination of complexities unique to you. Today, they just need you to relax and be you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Processing life is not always easier just because things are going well. Any fluctuation from the norm requires you to adapt, even if it's a fluctuation in the direction you want. Give yourself a chance to stabilize.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are charming without knowing it, and you can't help who falls under your spell. People will open up to you and trust you. You'll be a social leader with no other agenda but to make things fun.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People will go out of their way for you, a reaction to the great affection you inspire. You may feel awkward about receiving this graciousness, but don't worry; all you have to do is accept it with a smile.