Hunter Biden’s lawyer slams Rep. Greene

A lawyer for Hunter Biden called Monday for a congressional ethics investigation into the behavior of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., alleging that she has repeatedly directed "unmoored verbal abuses" at the president's son, including false accusations of human trafficking and cavorting with prostitutes.

"Representative Greene's unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden," lawyer Abbe Lowell wrote in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics. "None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric."

In the letter, Lowell cited a series of social media posts, including some with videos, in which Greene accused the 53-year-old Biden of being linked to "an Eastern prostitution or human trafficking ring."

In another example cited in the letter, Greene posted photos of Hunter Biden driving his niece and her cousin in President Joe Biden's convertible and falsely claimed he was "on crack" and with prostitutes.

"Not only are these statements false, defamatory and malicious, but they are undignified from a member of Congress and far beyond anything close to genuine legislative activities or political advocacy," Lowell wrote.

Greene was dismissive of the letter in a post on Twitter.

"Hunter is upset over my statements," she wrote. "Well Hunter, the entire country is p***** off about your obvious influence peddling with your Daddy's political power."

Greene suggested that Hunter Biden "come chat" with Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, of which she is a member. "We have a lot of questions," Greene said.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is an independent, nonpartisan entity charged with reviewing allegations of misconduct by House members and, when appropriate, referring matters to the House Ethics Committee.

Hunter Biden has adopted a more aggressive posture toward his accusers amid a Justice Department investigation of him for potential gun and tax offenses and investigations by the Republican-led House into some of his business dealings.

On Monday, Lowell also wrote to the inspector general of the Treasury Department, requesting an investigation into how "suspicious activity reports" from Hunter Biden's bank wound up in the possession of Garrett Ziegler, a former White House official during the Trump administration. Ziegler published some of the reports on a website he operates.

Greene, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, was stripped of her congressional committee assignments shortly after she was sworn in for her past support of political violence and history of antisemitic and racist remarks.

Before taking office, Greene had claimed on social media that deadly school shootings were staged, liked posts calling for the execution of Democratic leaders and federal agents and supported the theory that space lasers owned by a Jewish cabal had caused one of California's deadliest wildfires.

GOP leaders declined to punish Greene for the comments. The Democratic-led House later voted to remove her from committees, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the move.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy B Wang of The Washington Post.