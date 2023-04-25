Bashar Assad, president of Syria, had family members sanctioned by the European Union, which claims in a statement they manufacture and traffic an amphetamine that is enriching “the inner circle of the regime and providing it with revenue that contributes to its ability to maintain its policies of repression against the civilian population.”

Barry Bayles, a corporal with St. Charles County, Mo., police, said an officer fatally shot a man who pulled a gun while being arrested.

Kathy Funk, Democratic clerk in Flint Township, Mich., was sentenced to six months of house arrest and ordered to write a public apology for breaking a seal on a ballot box in her 2020 election, an act that would make those ballots ineligible for a recount.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, said “it’s not saucepans that will make France move forward,” as protesters planned to gather and bang on the kitchenware to express discontent with his proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Paul Makenzi, a Kenyan accused of telling his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus, “pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact he is a terrible criminal,” Kenyan President William Ruto said as 73 people were found dead on the suspect’s 800-acre ranch.

Scott Millikan, a St. Louis judge, ruled that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner let “fall through the cracks” that the prosecutor for a murder trial was out on medical leave and no replacement was assigned, but the judge said the mistake didn’t rise to the level of contempt of court.

Adele Myburgh, spokeswoman for police in South Africa’s North West province, said officers are investigating how three men they arrested, who ranged in age from 20 to 35, managed to “slip” an 8-foot-long Nile crocodile worth about $1,300 from a farm.

Artid Sivahansaphan, a Thai craft beer enthusiast, said he plans to appeal his conviction for violating a law on advertising alcoholic beverages, which resulted in a $4,360 fine and suspended six-month prison sentence.

Bradley Rein, a 53-year-old accused of crashing an SUV into a Hingham, Mass., Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly 25 others, pleaded innocent to charges including second-degree murder and 22 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.



