Book-banning shame

What is going on in Saline County right now with regards to removing books made for kids of color to deal with ongoing racism is a shame. Where Craighead County book banners weren't as blatantly racist, Saline County Republican Women claiming a book promotes racism by educating Black kids of the dangers of doing certain things while Black shows their disdain for anyone who doesn't look or think like them.

Saline County book banners are following an expedited version of the Craighead County book banners' playbook. They've gone to the quorum court, they're questioning their library's finances, and now we can expect them to attempt to defund their library, just like Craighead's library was.

Saline County Republican Women and the rest of the book banners across the state (including Sen. Dan Sullivan and Sen. Mary Bentley) will not be treated kindly by history. People who want to remove books because of this reason or that reason are never the good guys.

CHENOA SUMMERS

Jonesboro

Ability to cast votes

Re the editorial "Crazy like a Fox: The writer says, "At the heart of our constitutional republic is not just the ability to cast a vote but to believe that vote will be counted honestly. Which is why so many of us insist on tight voting laws and requiring ID at the polls."

I posit that we are a representational democracy where every citizen should exercise the right to vote for our representatives. It is the job, the duty, and our trust that the government and its bureaucracy will place no impediment on the exercise of that right. In this country, there is no group, which by wealth, position, race, or creed, is the chosen one to select representatives for all the rest of us.

Where there is precious little evidence of voter fraud, to promulgate layers of rules and requirements is to cast greater doubt on whether votes are, in fact, counted honestly. All this sturm und drang over nonexistent problems seems more like a smokescreen to affect elections and turn our country into a hegemony.

NELL MATTHEWS

Little Rock

No confidence in him

Did Jason Rapert really declare that he didn't remember having two guns in a bag? Seriously? Is not knowing where your guns are supposed to instill any sort of confidence in anyone as to gun owners being safe?

This is the absolute height of irresponsibility. And yet another reason to do something universally about gun laws. No wonder crime is so rampant. His are in his car at the airport, for crying out loud, and now we all know it!

RHONDA PATTON

Roland