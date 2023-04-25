LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Missouri State

Arkansas 0 Missouri State 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Kendall Diggs walked on 5 pitches to begin the game but Arkansas could not advance him. Jace Bohrofen flew out on a 1-2 pitch.

Caleb Cali lined into an inning-ending double play at the MSU second baseman who doubled off Diggs before he could retreat to first base.

Pregame:



The Razorbacks are looking to rebound from their series loss at Georgia last weekend. Arkansas is missing two of their outfield starters, Jared Wegner and Tavian Josenberger, due to injuries.

Josenberger suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3 against Georgia. Wegner has not played in over a week due to a hairline fracture in his thumb.

Pitching Matchup: Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock (3-1, 5.65 ERA) vs. Missouri State RHP Tyler Tscherter (3-3, 3.77 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Diggs RF

2. Bohrofen CF

3. Cali 3B

4. McLaughlin 1B

5. Slavens LF

6. Jones DH

7. Holt 2B

8. Polk C

9. Bolton SS