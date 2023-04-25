LR police recapture inmate after 6 days





Little Rock police have recaptured an inmate who escaped the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday, according to an update Monday from the sheriff's office.

Henri Hatten, 56, is now facing a felony escape charge.

Hatten was spotted by jail deputies at 410 South University in Little Rock about 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, he was taken into custody "without incident" with assistance from Little Rock police.

Hatten's escape was first reported on Wednesday after an early morning head count revealed he had escaped.

Monday marked the suspect's sixth day outside of the facility. Hatten's whereabouts over the six-day span are unclear at this time, Lt. Cody Burks, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said, adding that authorities aren't sure if he had any assistance after leaving the detention facility.

"Right now, we don't have any information on what he was doing during that time," Burks said.

Further investigation showed that the 56-year-old had escaped through the facility's exercise yard through an exterior fence.

"We attempted to talk to him, but he wouldn't talk to us," Burks said. "Our investigation is ongoing."

He said the current internal investigation is actively looking into "all the other circumstances surrounding it and his escape from the inside to the outside of the facility."

Prior to his escape, Hatten had pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge and unrelated drug charge -- receiving a 35-year prison sentence.

Hatten was charged after he was arrested for beating a woman with a hammer. According to court records, he beat Scherice Johnson, 51, "without provocation as she got ready for work 10 days before Christmas in 2021."

The attack left Johnson bleeding when police arrived, noting that she sat there "with brain matter exposed."

Hatten initially pleaded guilty but tried to withdraw his guilty plea and argue that he was defending himself against Johnson.

When Hatten escaped from the detention facility Wednesday, deputies warned that he "might be dangerous."



