Marion uses six-run third inning to rout Brookland

MARION -- The Marion Patriots scored six times in the bottom of the third on Monday night to cruise to a 9-0 victory over the Brookland Bearcats at First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas Stadium.

Seven Marion starters recorded hits against Brookland, including three RBI and two runs from junior shortstop Matthew Kearney, and two RBI plus a home run from senior first baseman Connor Taylor.

Marion improved to 14-6 overall behind a strong start from junior right-hander Jack Carter, who started and fired 5 innings, striking out 4 batters and allowing a single hit and a walk. Kearney and freshman Tucker Smith each struck out one batter in an inning of work.

The Patriots struck first when Kearney was hit by a pitch and scored on Taylor's fielder's choice, and the 1-0 lead held until the third inning.

That's when Taylor led off the frame with a towering home run, his second of the season, to right field that doubled the Marion lead. Two batters later, junior Davis York ripped a ground-rule double down the left-field line before Carson Catt walked and Slade Inman was hit by a pitch. Senior Jett Sutton delivered York with a walk to extend the lead to 3-0.

Then, Kearney hit a double into the right-center field gap that nearly rolled to the wall to score Catt, Inman, and Sutton, and junior Landon Miller's RBI triple scored Kearney to stretch the lead to 7-0.

Carter's only hit allowed was to Brookland starting pitcher Weston Spier in the top of the second, and he sat down eight in a row between the second and fifth innings.

Catt connected on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth to deliver Cohen Bumbaugh, and Marion scored again in the sixth when Inman hit a deep fly ball that allowed York to score Marion's ninth run.

Kearney relieved Carter by working a perfect sixth inning, followed by scoreless seventh inning from Smith, who'd entered the game earlier as a pinch-hitter.

Marion jumped on Brookland's pitching staff, walking nine times against five Bearcats pitchers.