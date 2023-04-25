Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The 75-year-old "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor, who is known for wearing all black and exploring his mental health onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues. "For the last three-and-a-half years, I've had sort of a rocky time," he said, adding that he has suffered with back pain, and he had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries. He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. Doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson's. "Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I'm on the right meds, so I'm cool," he said. "I'm finished with stand-up. I'm just focusing on writing and acting." Lewis' movie credits include "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Vamps" and TV appearances include "7th Heaven" to "George Lopez" and "BoJack Horseman" to "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist."

In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tenn., Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state's legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. The Grammy-winning artist posted videos Saturday on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena that referenced the pending law. In February, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation against "adult cabaret" in public or in front of minors. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March, saying it was too vaguely written. Civil rights groups have criticized the law as a violation of free speech. "In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee,' 'Don't go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo said Friday. "Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?" "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?" added Lizzo.