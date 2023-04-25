Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Asa Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Names and faces

Names and faces

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The 75-year-old "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor, who is known for wearing all black and exploring his mental health onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues. "For the last three-and-a-half years, I've had sort of a rocky time," he said, adding that he has suffered with back pain, and he had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries. He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. Doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson's. "Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I'm on the right meds, so I'm cool," he said. "I'm finished with stand-up. I'm just focusing on writing and acting." Lewis' movie credits include "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Vamps" and TV appearances include "7th Heaven" to "George Lopez" and "BoJack Horseman" to "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist."

In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tenn., Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state's legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. The Grammy-winning artist posted videos Saturday on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena that referenced the pending law. In February, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation against "adult cabaret" in public or in front of minors. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March, saying it was too vaguely written. Civil rights groups have criticized the law as a violation of free speech. "In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee,' 'Don't go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo said Friday. "Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?" "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?" added Lizzo.

Print Headline: Names and faces

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT