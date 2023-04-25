Simmons to report

first-quarter results

Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to release its first-quarter financial report today before the stock market opens.

The Pine Bluff bank also has scheduled a conference call with investors and analysts for 9 a.m. with the lender's management team. The call is available by dialing (888)-222-5806, conference ID 10176799. The call also will be available live or in recorded version at simmonsbank.com under investor relations. The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days.

Simmons Bank operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas employers

in Forbes rankings

Five midsize Arkansas employers with more than 1,000 workers and five large employers with more than 5,000 made Forbes magazine's lists of the best in the country. Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, with about 3,200 employees, had the best ranking among them, in 33rd place.

"Our employees make a difference in the lives of our customers and help our communities thrive every day," Curtis Barnett, the insurance company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "They are the foundation of our organization's success and our deep corporate culture -- a culture that is built upon the value of our people."

The other four ranked midsize employers are the Springdale Public Schools (109th), Simmons Bank (128th), Harps Food Stores (220th) and the University of Arkansas (342nd).

The five ranked large employers are Arvest Bank (294th, 6,000 employees), the State of Arkansas (346th, 30,000 employees), Gainwell Technologies (414th), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (447th, 33,045 employees) and Tyson Foods (468th, 124,000 employees).

Forbes and market data research firm Statista drafted both lists by surveying 45,000 workers at employers in either category. The survey asked if participants would recommend their employers to friends and family on a zero-to-10 scale and to name other employers they would recommend.

Forbes and Statista are compiling a list of best small employers with 250 to 1,000 employees. The survey is open until Friday, with rankings expected in mid-June.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Index up

2.5 points to 784

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 784, up 2.5.

"A quiet Monday for stocks to start a week packed with corporate earnings and economic data that may help shine some light on the Federal Reserve's path for interest rates," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.