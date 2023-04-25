No to GFPB tax

Editor, The Commercial:

Go Forward Pine Bluff is asking the citizens of Pine Bluff to vote to renew the five-eighth-cent tax, which is set to expire soon, and to add an additional three-eighth-cent tax.

Pine Bluff residents should vote AGAINST this tax request because Go Forward is not able to justify this tax.

For example, Pine Bluff residents can't afford to foot the tax bill, especially since the majority of our residents are senior citizens.

Secondly, Go Forward Pine Bluff is not transparent about how the organization spends the money it currently receives.

Third, due to the lack of transparency and accountability of Go Forward Pine Bluff, you will never know how the proposed tax dollars are spent.

Finally, Go Forward Pine Bluff already receives your tax dollars from the city of Pine Bluff for what is called "Urban Renewal," but Go Forward has not sufficiently proven itself in addressing the community needs of the majority of residents who live outside of the downtown area.

We need to stand together and to hold Go Forward Pine Bluff accountable for its poor track record in improving the quality of life for our residents.

Many of us are already struggling to take care of our basic needs. Go Forward will continue to financially drain us if we let them.

Early voting begins on May 2nd and Election Day is May 9th. Please VOTE in your best interest by voting AGAINST Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Earl and Ora Mays,

Pine Bluff