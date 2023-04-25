North Little Rock council votes on community block grant recipients

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- At the end of a 30-day public comment period Monday, the North Little Rock City Council voted to approve its annual Community Development Block Grant action plan and to make recommendations for the 2023 Home Investment Partnerships Program.

The grant recommendations now go to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Bailey Noland, director of community development, said the city tends to use the funding for public infrastructure improvements, street drainage and sidewalk improvements in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

Public service projects are also funded by this grant. Projects budgeted for $170,000 are on 34th Street in Ward 1, East 10th Street in Ward 2 and 49th Street in Ward 3.

Other grants include:

The CareLink Meals on Wheels program, $36,000

North Little Rock Boys and Girls Club Great Futures program, $25,000

River City Ministry Prescription and OTC Drug Program, $6,000

Community Housing Development Organization, $356,535

The 2023 Home Investment Partnerships Program administration, $39,615

"The overall focus is using the funds to improve the lives of our residents here in North Little Rock, and this is our 48th, 49th year of receiving the funds," Noland said. "We've been receiving it for a while and got big shoes to fill but we're excited about moving forward."

Once the grants are approved by HUD, residents of the city will also have access to a homebuyer program that partners with the Pulaski County Neighborhood Alliance for Habitat on the development of new affordable housing in North Little Rock.

The Community Development Agency also provides technical assistance to neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations that assist people of low to moderate income.

The Handicapped Ramp Program is also supported by these funds through city partners that can provide assistance to disabled people.