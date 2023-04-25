Odds Say Jets Will Draft an Offensive Lineman to Protect Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have the 15th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The team has made a lot of noise so far this offseason, finally acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. As part of the deal, the two teams swapped first-round picks, so the Jets went from No. 13 to No. 15 overall.

Gang Green could go in a few different directions in Round 1. However, the folks at SI Sportsbook believe the best bet is at offensive line (-250). As you might expect, O-line is also among the list of the teams first-round needs at Sports Illustrated. Every other position is listed at plus money, with defensive lineman second at +225.

What Position Will the Jets Select in the First Round?

Offensive Lineman -250

Defensive Lineman +225

Wide Receiver +1200

Quarterback +2500

Cornerback +3300

Tight End +4000

Safety +4000

Linebacker +5000

Running Back +10000

Paris Johnson Jr. David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

New Yorks best options at offensive line include Northwesterns Peter Skoronski, Ohio States Paris Johnson Jr. and Broderick Jones out of Georgia. With the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears also in the mix for a tackle in the top 10, the Jets have been linked more often to Jones in mocks. Regardless, New Yorks big priority is to protect and keep upright their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback.

The Jets are no stranger to taking offensive linemen in the first round. After all, the team took USCs Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021 and Mekhi Becton out of Louisville back in 2020. Those are the first two linemen the Jets have selected in Round 1 since 2006, when DBrickashaw Ferguson was the fourth overall pick out of Virginia.

For those who want to take a chance on a long shot, how about wide receiver? The Jets were linked to Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Ravens, and reports suggest veteran receiver Corey Davis could be traded. So, if Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still on the board at No.15, the Jets could draft and pair him with his fellow Ohio State Buckeye wideout Garrett Wilson, adding to Rodgerss new offensive arsenal.