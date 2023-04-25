Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Rockets hire Udoka

Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move. He replaces Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons. The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year's draft. The 45-year-old Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 record in his one season in Boston. The Celtics finished the regular season on a 26-6 run and beat Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami in the playoffs before falling to Golden State in six games in the NBA Finals. Udoka wasn't drafted and played professionally in Europe ahead of a seven-year NBA career. Udoka then spent one season each as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before being hired to replace Brad Stevens in Boston. Udoka was a candidate to replace Nick Nurse in Toronto before being hired by the Rockets over candidates that included Nurse, Sam Cassell and Frank Vogel.

Murray suspended

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference first-round series against the Boston Celtics with Atlanta facing the end of its season. The NBA announced Monday that Murray will have to sit out one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with an official, as well as verbal abuse. The incident occurred after the Hawks' 129-121 loss in Game 4, which pushed Boston to a 3-1 lead in the series. The suspension was handed out by Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations and chief disciplinarian. After the horn sounded to end the game, Murray was captured on video bumping official Gediminas Petraitis with his chest while walking off the court. The player then turned to yell something at the referee before he was pulled away and directed toward the locker room. The Celtics can advance to the second round with a victory at home today.

Leonard out

Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers listed the five-time All-Star as out in their injury update on Monday night. Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 today in Phoenix. Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests. The 31-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL. The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6 assists in the first 2 games against the Suns.

Walton arrested

Former Wichita State player Jaykwon Walton, who had previously announced plans to transfer to Alabama, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana. Walton had announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide in March, but Coach Nate Oats released a statement Monday saying Alabama will no longer recruit him. A Tuscaloosa police news release said Walton, 21, and Kameron Deshawn Harris, 21, were arrested late Saturday night after multiple complaints about a large number of vehicles at apartment complexes near campus. Officers approached a vehicle and smelled marijuana. Walton told police there was a loaded firearm under the passenger seat where he was sitting, and an officer noticed a rolling tray, a baggie containing some 20 grams of marijuana and a half-rolled blunt in the passenger side floorboard, police said. Officers found two more loaded weapons and another baggie containing 12 grams of marijuana police said belonged to Harris. Harris and Walton were both charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and released after posting $500 bond. The driver was not charged. The arrest occurred near the spot where Jamea Harris was shot and killed on Jan. 15. Then-Alabama player Darius Miles and his friend Michael Davis were charged with capital murder. Court testimony later revealed that two freshman players on the Alabama team that was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament were at the scene. Forward Brandon Miller and guard Jaden Bradley have been identified as witnesses, not suspects. Bradley has announced plans to transfer and Miller has declared for the draft and is a projected top-5 pick. Walton averaged 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds last season for Wichita State. He had started his career at Georgia and played for Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa in the 2021-22 season.

FOOTBALL

Jets re-sign center

The New York Jets re-signed durable center Connor McGovern, addressing one of the team's major needs before the NFL Draft this week. McGovern has been the Jets' starting center the past three seasons, starting 48 games and missing only two since signing as a free agent in 2020. Contract terms weren't immediately available. The Jets will have the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, which begins Thursday night, along with No. 43 in the second round after agreeing to terms on a deal to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay. New York was thought to be interested in the top centers as a potential pick in the second round. The veteran, who turns 30 on Thursday, was the only player on the Jets last season to take every snap on offense. McGovern was drafted by Denver in the fifth round from Missouri in 2016. He signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Jets to be their starting center during the 2020 offseason.

HOCKEY

Pavelski uncertain

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski skated Monday with some teammates in another step before he can return to the playoffs from concussion protocol. However, it was still uncertain when he might be able to play again. Coach Pete DeBoer said it was "a great sign" to see Pavelski skating in a light workout with scratched and inactive Stars players, but that he's still not available to play. Pavelski got hurt one week earlier when he banged his head hard on the ice after a crushing blow from Minnesota defender Matt Dumba in the opener of the best-of-seven series that is now tied at 2-2. Game 5 is today in Dallas. The 38-year-old Pavelski, whose 64 playoff goals are the most among U.S.-born players, didn't travel with the team to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.