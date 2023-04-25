Ozark Mountain Bike Festival sees another big year at Devil’s Den State Park

Pavement takes a back seat to rocks and roots every spring at the Ozark Mountain Bike Festival at Devil's Den State Park.

The 34th annual festival was held on a sun-splashed weekend April 7-8 at the park situated in rugged country south of West Fork. A night ride along Fossil Flats Trail kicked off the festival on April 7. The bulk of the guided group rides, instructional rides, clinics and the ever popular Big Splash Contest were on April 8.

It's also a camping jamboree for most festival goers who pitch tents in sites along Lee Creek and elsewhere in the state park. Riders from beginner to expert can choose from a long list of guided group rides along 6-mile Fossil Flats Trail or the park's Monument Trails network. Or, people are welcome to ride on their own.

There's a skills course with easy to navigate obstacles for kids, free bike repair and a Saturday night cookout.

Devil's Den is known as the birthplace of mountain biking in Arkansas. That's because the park threw the state's first-ever mountain bike festival in 1989. The festival is the brainchild of the park's mountain-biking assistant superintendent Tim Scott. He organized the first festival and every festival since, including the 2023 edition.

This party on wheels has grown with the popularity of off-road biking. Group rides were small in the early years compared to now, Scott said.

"Now we're getting an average of 16 to 20 people for every group ride. It's just one of those things. You never know how many people will show up for the festival," he noted. "A lot of it depends on the weather and there are so many bike events now."

Craig Franzen of Gentry, his wife Amber and their two kids are regulars at the Ozark Mountain Bike Festival.

"My wife liked riding the paved trail around Lake Fayetteville and I saw there was a dirt trail, too. I talked a friend into riding that with me and we've been mountain biking ever since," Franzen said.

Craig and Amber both coach the Siloam Springs High School mountain bike team of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

"Now most of our vacations revolve around riding bikes," Franzen said. "Once you make the initial investment, biking is something you can do for free."

Franzen doesn't mind getting wet feet or even soaked from head to toe at the festival. Last year he won the Big Splash Contest basking in whoops, hollers and applause from the crowd. Riders pedal downhill at breakneck speeds and plow into Lee Creek to see who can make the biggest splash.

Costumes are encouraged and Franzen, who sports a natural beard, dressed as The Bearded Lady. Applause from the audience determines the winner.

Logan Chambers of Farmington won this year's contest, also sporting a costume. He dressed as the mountain biking assistant superintendent himself, Tim Scott, much to the howls and guffaws from the shoreline crowd.

Steve Pereira biked for fun at the festival, but was ready to lend a first-aid hand if needed. He's a member of the Ozark Off Road Cyclists, who help put on the festival, and also a member of the group's mountain bike patrol team. He carries a kit with first-aid supplies and bike repair tools whenever he's on the trail.

Pereira's kit contains basic first-aid items such as bandages, plus unusual things like a temporary tooth. There's sugar in the kit in case of a diabetes incident.

"This is the perfect weekend for this, sunny and in the 70s," Pereira noted while munching a brat grilled by his friend, H.B. Fink, at their group campsite. "Two years ago it was snowing."

The 34th annual festival is in the books, but fans of biking off road can plan now to attend in 2024. It's usually held the first full weekend of April, but in 2024 that is also close to the much anticipated total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Campsites and cabins will likely be booked solid. Scott said festival dates will likely be April 12-13, 2024, but that hasn't been determined.

Ever (cq) Orellana of Joplin, Mo. helps April 8 2023 his grandson, Conner, 4, navigate the skills course. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



A rider plows into Lee Creek on April 8 2023 during the Big Splash Contest. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Logan Chambers of Farmington (center) dressed up like Tim Scott (right), the park's assistant superintendent, to help him win the Big Splash Contest determined by applause from the crowd. Craig Franzen (left) of Gentry won the contest last year dressed as The Bearded Lady. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Nate Fields, a mechanic with Phat Tire bike shops, repairs a youngster's seat. Fields was on hand to do free tune ups and repairs for riders. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Nate Fields, a mechanic with Phat Tire bike shops, repairs a youngster's seat. Fields was on hand to do free tune ups and repairs for riders. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

