P.A.M. reports 78% drop in first quarter profit

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. said its first quarter profits were dragged down by insurance settlements when it reported earnings Monday after market close.

The company’s shares fell about 2% in Tuesday morning trading on the Nasdaq. Shares has traded as low as $23.55 and as high as $37.45 over the past year.

The Tontitown-based company reported net income of $5.2 million or 23 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, down 78% compared to $$23.9 million or $1.06 per share for the year ago period.

Without the charges expected to settle beyond insurance policy limits, the company said it would have posted net income of $12.7 million. The first quarter of 2022 also included negative impacts because of insurance claims.

Revenue for the first quarter was $221.7 million, up 1% from $219.4 a year ago.

A single analyst predicted earnings for the quarter of 83 cents per share on revenue of $214.8 million for the first quarter, according to Yahoo Finance.

P.A.M. Transportation’s logistics operations posted revenue of $68.3 million for the first quarter with an operating ratio of 88.8% compared to revenue of $71.1 million with an operating ratio of 88.6% for the same quarter in 2022.

The American Trucking Associations’ For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index dropped 5.4% in March after seeing an uptick of 0.9% last month.

“After increasing a total of 2.6% during the three previous months, March’s sequential decline was the largest monthly drop since April 2020 during the start of the pandemic,” ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a release. “Falling home construction, decreasing factory output and soft retail sales all hurt contract freight tonnage – which dominates ATA’s tonnage index – during the month. Despite the largest year-over-year drop since October 2020, contract freight remains more robust than the spot market, which continues to see prolonged weakness.”

P.A.M. Transportation, through its subsidiaries, makes deliveries in the United States as well as parts of Mexico and Canada.

Revenue per truck per day for the first quarter was $802, down 15% compared to $947 for the same period a year ago. Revenue per truck per week was $4,010 compared to $4,736 for the first quarter of 2022. Revenue per total mile before fuel surcharges stood at $2.33, down 15% compared to $2.76 for the year ago period.

The company’s truck fleet grew to 2,051, up from 1,675 for the first quarter of 2022. Owner operator trucks were nearly flat at 389.