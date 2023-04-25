PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Felder, Wood continue their dominance on baseball, softball diamonds

Everything that felt really good to Ross Felder felt really bad for Fort Smith Southside.

Felder was in command while throwing a complete-game no-hitter in an 8-0 victory for Springdale Har-Ber over Southside at Forsgren Field in Fort Smith. Felder struck out 11 and walked five while throwing 58 of his 98 pitches for strikes.

"I was spotting the fastball up, I had the curveball and change up," Felder said. "Everything just felt really good."

For his effort, Felder is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week. Kasey Wood of Bentonville is the girls NWADG Player of the Week.

Felder walked two batters in the seventh inning before he bore down and struck out the final two batters to finish off his first career no-hitter. He also contributed two hits at the plate against the Mavericks.

For the season, Felder is 6-0 with an 0.48 earned run average for Har-Ber, which was 18-6 overall and 9-5 in 6A-West Conference play entering Monday.

"The big thing is he was able to spot his fastball on both sides of the plate," Har-Ber Coach Dustin Helmkamp said. "He had his breaking ball going, he was able to throw it for strikes. It was one of those nights."

One day after throwing a no-hitter, Felder collected three hits, including a two-run home run, during a 10-0 win over Southside.

Wood accomplished something that hadn't been done before at Bentonville when she hit for the cycle during a 13-2 victory over Bentonville West. The University of Arkansas signee belted a two-run home run in the first inning, then followed with an RBI double and a run-scoring triple to highlight a 4-for-4 day at the plate with four RBI.

Two days later, Wood provided the game-winning hit when Bentonville faced off with Springdale Har-Ber in a showdown of top teams in the 6A-West Conference. The game was tied 1-1 when Wood stepped to the plate in the fourth inning and delivered an RBI single down the left-field line to put Bentonville ahead 2-1. The lead stood for the Lady Tigers, who ended the week with a 12-5 win in a nonconference game against Frontenac, Mo.

Wood pitched three perfect innings in that game to earn the save.

"Kasey is a complete player," Bentonville Coach Kent Early said. "She is a game changer. Kasey came up big for us this past week. She was in a position to help us and she was able to come through for us. Great week for a great player."