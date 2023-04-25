Questions raised over spike in center’s costs

A spike in convention center expenses for the first quarter brought some quick questions Monday from members of the Finance Committee of Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission.

While year-to-date revenues are higher than anticipated, expenses for the first three months of the year are almost twice what had been budgeted, leaving a negative balance between revenues and expenses of more than $210,000.

"Will special events funding balance out the net?" asked committee Chair Glen Brown Jr.

"That depends on what happens with special events," answered Joseph McCorvey, executive director of the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Brown asked McCorvey what his plan was for bringing the expenses more in line with revenues.

McCorvey didn't offer a plan for getting out of the red but blamed the deficit spending on higher utility bills and having to pay overtime and hire outside workers when there are special events at the convention center.

Total year-to-date expenses at the convention center are $620,474 compared to $413,383 for the same period last year. Driving much of that is the line item for personnel expenses. Last year, for the first quarter, personnel costs amounted to about $196,000 compared to $322,221 this year.

"People have to be paid for the time they're there," McCorvey said in his defense. "Not only our people but others."

Brown suggested that McCorvey stagger his workers to avoid overtime.

"We do that, but utilities – gas and electricity -- are higher now," McCorvey said. "And it's a big building. It costs even when there is not an event."

"We need to make sure there is some knowledge of a plan in place so we don't go too far into the negative," Brown said, reiterating his earlier point.

"It depends on events and the costs," McCorvey said.

A&P Director Sheri Storie asked McCorvey if he had received a $50,000 check from Go Forward Pine Bluff to help offset the expenses associated with the King Cotton basketball tournament. McCorvey said that as far as he knew, the Convention Center had not received the money.

Later, Brown asked Storie to follow up with Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley to find out what the status of the promised reimbursement was.

As for one recent event, the 5A state basketball tournament held at the Convention Center in late February and early March, Storie said she had heard nothing but praise about the tournament -- other than the fact that the Convention Center charged for parking. Storie said there was either $5 or $10 charged for parking, depending on which parking area was used.

McCorvey later said most venues charge for parking to cover the cost of security. He said had he not provided security and something had happened, "they would have been upset with McCorvey for not thinking ahead. We have to get past this small-town mentality."

On the subject of the Convention Center's negative financial numbers, he said such a facility is not intended to make a profit. Run correctly, he said, events at a convention center bring in crowds who stay in hotels, eat at restaurants, buy gas and shop, thereby creating tax dollars for the city. Those tax dollars, he said, more than make up for the shortfalls in the operation of the center.