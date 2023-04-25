Rays win 14th consecutive home game, top Astros

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, beating the Houston Astros 8-3 on Monday night.

Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers.

It had been first thought that the modern record was 15, held by the 1907 New York Giants. Research by the Elias Sports Bureau found that the Giants forfeited their first home game before the 15-game streak, which officially counted as a loss.

The longest streak in MLB history was 21 in a row, set the 1880 Chicago White Stockings, who became the Cubs, according to Elias.

The Rays are 20-3 overall. Only the 1911 Detroit Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers had better starts at 21-2 since 1901.

"You look on the scoreboard, it seems like there's a new record broke everyday," Bradley said. "It means a lot. So, it's like, what's tomorrow?

The 22-year-old Bradley (3-0) allowed 3 runs and 4 hits with 6 strikeouts and no walks in 5 innings. In 151/3 innings this season, the right-hander has struck out 23 and walked two.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco had four hits and made an outstanding recovery catch on Martín Maldonado's fifth-inning foul ball down the left-field line when he overran the ball but was able to make the grab with his bare hand.

"The last time I'd seen it, it was when Kevin Mitchell did it when I was in San Francisco," Astros Manager Dusty Baker said. "That was a real tough play even to catch it and get out to it. And then when he overran it, I guess that's just a natural reaction to put your other hand out."

Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros, who had a four-game winning streak halted. Mauricio Dubón extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

The Astros were without slugger Yordan Alvarez, who returned to Houston to be examined for neck discomfort. Baker is hopeful Alvarez can avoid the injured list.

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 4 Ramón Urías hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and host Baltimore rallied from a four-run deficit for its seventh straight victory. Chris Sale (1-2) allowed nine hits -- one by each member of the Baltimore batting order -- in five innings, failing to hold onto a 4-0 lead after Triston Casas and Rafael Devers homered for Boston.

BLUE JAYS 5, WHITE SOX 2 Chris Bassitt pitched 61/3 innings before leaving because of a sore lower back, Cavan Biggio hit a three-run home run and host Toronto beat Chicago. Bassitt (3-2) called manager John Schneider and the trainer to the mound in the seventh after bouncing his first pitch to Luis Robert Jr. Zach Pop came on and finished the inning. Jordan Romano finished for his eighth save in nine chances.

TWINS 6, YANKEES 1 Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo homered as the two former Yankees helped Minnesota defeat visiting New York. Jorge Polanco added two hits and three RBI for the Twins.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 11, MARLINS 0 Spencer Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out 13 as host Atlanta snapped a four-game skid , hitting five home runs in a victory over Miami. Fans booed when Jean Segura singled to end Strider's no-hit bid with one out in the eighth, and Jon Berti followed with a single. But the right-hander fanned the next two batters to finish his dominant outing with a flourish. Strider had a perfect game going until Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a fielding error on a leadoff grounder by Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the seventh.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 4, BREWERS 2 Nick Maton had a three-run home run and Matthew Boyd pitched effectively for five innings to lead visiting Detroit over Milwaukee. Boyd (1-1) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits in 5 innings, striking out 8 and walking one as the Brewers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

REDS 7, RANGERS 6 TJ Friedl drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning single and host Cincinnati snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over AL West-leading Texas.

ROCKIES 6, GUARDIANS 0 Austin Gomber earned his first win, Jurickson Profar drove in three runs and visiting Colorado won for just the second time in 13 games. Gomber (1-4) held the Guardians to three singles -- all by Steven Kwan -- in five scoreless innings.