Report: Arkansas aquifers declining

A state Department of Agriculture report released Monday found that the levels in Arkansas' two most important aquifers are continuing to decline and that the withdrawal rates remain unsustainable.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Division's Arkansas Groundwater Protection and Management report for 2022 states that based on estimated water use, pumping rates have continued to exceed "sustainable yield estimates" in the Mississippi River Valley alluvial aquifer -- the most important water resource for Arkansas agriculture -- and the Sparta-Memphis aquifer, an important groundwater resource for drinking and industrial uses, resulting in falling groundwater levels in both aquifers in some parts of the state.

Approximately 44.2% of the current alluvial aquifer withdrawal of 7.63 billion gallons per day and about 55% of the Sparta aquifer withdrawal of 160 million gallons per day would be sustainable based on 2015 data; otherwise, at current pumping rates, water levels will continue to decline and adversely affect the state's groundwater system, the report said.

Declining water levels were recorded in areas where water use was the highest, such as parts of the Grand Prairie and Cache River for the alluvial aquifer and in southern Arkansas for the Sparta aquifer, according to the report.

The main culprit for recent increased water use in the Sparta aquifer is agricultural irrigation in the Grand Prairie and Cache River areas.

Years of good rains increase the ability of the alluvial aquifer to recharge naturally and reduce demand for groundwater, especially good rain during the growing season of March to September; Arkansas has consistently received average to above-average rainfall since 2011, except for 2012, and the average water level change across the alluvial aquifer was trending upward until 2021, according to the report.

But groundwater withdrawals from the aquifers are still not sustainable, officials say.

"While we are seeing positive average change values in the one, five and even the ten-year intervals in this report, it is important to remember that, overall, Arkansas is withdrawing groundwater from the alluvial and Sparta aquifers in Eastern and Southern Arkansas at a rate far above that which is estimated to be sustainable. So long as water use from these aquifers continues to exceed sustainable yield, the resource will continue to be depleted," the report stated.

The report recommends the use of both ground and surface water jointly and the development of excess surface water -- particularly in impaired areas -- to meet future water use needs; the state may have to implement water management strategies that require allocation of water or consider regulatory alternatives to keep aquifers at sustainable levels, if the state's groundwater resources cannot be protected by these measures.

"The Groundwater Protection and Management Report plays an essential role in monitoring one of Arkansas's most important resources -- groundwater," Chris Colclasure, director of the Natural Resources Division, said in the news release Monday.

"In partnership with other government agencies, conservation districts, organizations, groups, and citizens, the [Natural Resources Division] will continue to promote conservation and the conjunctive use of ground and surface water at rates that are sustainable for current and future generations of Arkansans," Colclasure said.