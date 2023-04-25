Siegenthaler lifts Devils, tie Eastern series at 2-2

NEW YORK -- The New Jersey Devils are suddenly brimming with confidence. Getting two close wins on the road after opening their playoff series with a pair of lopsided losses at home will do that.

Jonas Siegenthaler scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Akira Schmid had 22 saves in another shutdown start and the Devils beat the New York Rangers 3-1 Monday night to even their NHL Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat also scored for New Jersey.

"That was a massive win for us," Hughes said. "That was a really good 60-minute game out of us, too. We're really happy with that. A lot of resiliency."

The Rangers won the first two games by identical 5-1 margins before the Devils pulled out a 2-1 win in overtime on Saturday night.

"They took two in our building so we wanted to come in here and even the series up," Hughes said of a Devils team that was third in the NHL with 28 road wins during the season, behind only Boston (31) and Colorado (29). "We've been a really good road team all year. We're going to bring that same effort and come back and have a really good Game 5 at home."

Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots. New York has totaled just two goals in the last two games after scoring five each in the first two.

"Very disappointing," Rangers Coach Gerard Gallant said. "Not even close to good enough. ... It was real disappointing to watch that."

Game 5 is at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday night, with Game 6 back at MSG on Saturday night. Game 7, if necessary, will be next Monday night on the Devils' home ice.

"We have to get back and play the way we play, trust ourselves," the Rangers' Mika Zibanejad said. "It's a best of three now."

Schmid, making his second straight start after Vitek Vanecek allowed nine goals on 52 shots in the first two games, was sensational again for the Devils. The 22-year-old has given up just two goals on 58 shots the last two games.

"We wanted to take away sticks and block shots," Schmid said. "An amazing job these last two games. ... For sure, this has opened my eyes to what I have to work on at this level."

The youngster had 10 saves in the first period, six in the second and six in the third of this one.

Trocheck tied the score at 1-1 at 1:42 of the third as he scored in front off a rebound of Chris Kreider's backhand attempt off a pass from Patrick Kane. It was Trocheck's first of the series and ninth career playoff goal.

Siegenthaler regained the lead for New Jersey at 8:22 as he got a cross-ice pass from Nico Hischier and fired a shot from the left circle that went under Shesterkin's glove and in off the right post.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, LIGHTNING 4, OT

TAMPA, Fla. -- Alexander Kerfoot scored on the power play at 4:14 of overtime after Toronto wiped out a three-goal deficit in the third period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup.

Alex Killorn scored twice in helping the Lightning build a 4-1 lead that the Maple Leafs erased with three goals -- two by Auston Matthews -- in a span of 6 minutes, 20 seconds. Morgan Rielly's second goal of the series tied it 4-4 at 16:04 of the third period.

It was the second time in three nights Toronto rallied late to force overtime. Ryan O'Reilly's goal with 60 seconds left in regulation kept the Maple Leafs alive in Game 3, and O'Reilly won it at 19:45 of OT for a 2-1 series lead.

Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots and had a couple of big saves in the overtime period before Kerfoot redirected Mark Giordano past the goaltender for the win.

Noel Acciari scored for the second straight game for Toronto, deflecting Juston Holl's shot past Vasilevskiy early in the second period to briefly get the Maple Leafs within one goal before Tampa Bay pulled away with goals by Stamkos and Killorn that made it 4-1.

Samsonov stopped 27 shots for the Maple Leafs.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4,

JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev scored 47 seconds apart in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights held on for a victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The Golden Knights could eliminate Winnipeg in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Teams that take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series hold a series record of 299-31.

Winnipeg lost more than the game when veteran star center Mark Scheifele left the ice early in the first period and the team announced he wouldn't return because of an upper-body injury. He joined a growing list of injured teammates that includes all-star defenseman Josh Morrissey (injured in Game 3) and speedy forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who hasn't competed in the playoffs.

Manitoba-born forward Brett Howden scored twice for the Golden Knights, including one into an empty net. Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore each had two assists. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Neal Pionk added two assists, extending his point streak to seven assists in four games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced for Winnipeg.