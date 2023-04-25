Simmons posts $45.6 million quarterly profit

PINE BLUFF — Simmons First National Corp. on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.6 million compared to $65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Pine Bluff-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

"While the continued challenges from rising interest rates, coupled this quarter with heightened market volatility, brought amplified attention to the financial services industry, our focus remained on the fundamentals that have served us well during our 120-year history," Bob Fehlman, Simmons’ Chief Executive Officer, said in the report. "Deposit levels were stable, further highlighting the granularity of our deposit base, as well as the long-term relationships we have with many of our customers."

The bank holding company posted revenue of $325 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $223.7 million, also missing Street forecasts.

Net interest income for the first quarter was $177.8 million, up from $145.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Simmons First National Corp.'s subsidiary, Simmons Bank, has 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.