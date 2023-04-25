BASKETBALL

Searcy's Hicks announces transfer to ASU

Former Tarleton State guard and Searcy native Freddy Hicks Jr. committed to Arkansas State Sunday afternoon, announcing the news via Twitter.

The 6-6, 210-pound Hicks averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field last year with the Texans while playing more than 30-plus minutes per game for the second straight season. Hicks twice scored 30 points in a game, including in a first-round College Basketball Invitational loss to Radford in March.

Prior to being named the 2021 Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, Hicks made his mark at Searcy High School, setting the program's all-time scoring record and being recognized as a 2020 All-State selection.

By choosing the Red Wolves over Arkansas, California, Colorado State and SMU, among other schools, Hicks -- who has two years of eligibility remaining -- is following his father, Freddy Hicks Sr., who played four seasons at ASU and led the Indians to the program's only NCAA tournament appearance in 1999.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

UALR's Wells honored by OVC

Jackson Wells was recognized as the Ohio Valley Conference's Pitcher of the Week on Monday after tossing a complete game shutout in the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's 2-0 win against Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Friday.

Wells went the distance with nine strikeouts while scattering eight hits as the Trojans took Game 1 of what would be a series sweep of the Cougars. Wells, a Rogers native, now ranks second nationally in ERA as he lowered his season mark to 1.07 -- trailing only UC Santa Barbara's Hudson Barrett at 0.72.

Wells has not allowed an earned run in 17 innings over his last two starts and the Arkansas-Rich Mountain transfer has not allowed an earned run in five of 10 starts this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Smith, Harrington highlight UALR's OVC honors haul

University of Arkansas-Little Rock senior Jansen Smith and Coach Jake Harrington were recognized as the Ohio Valley Conference's Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, as announced by the league office Sunday night.

Smith finished the regular season ranked 107th nationally among individuals per GolfStat, highest among all Ohio Valley golfers. He was the lone Trojan to card 30 rounds this season, averaging 71.9 strokes, and his 72.44 career scoring average currently ranks second in program history.

Smith, who spent his first two seasons at Texas Tech before earning second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors last year with UALR, finished as the runner-up at the Windon Memorial Classic in Nov. 2022 and the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate in March.

Harrington -- who was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year last season -- has the Trojans ranked 51st nationally entering the postseason. His UALR team won three titles this season (Olympic Club Intercollegiate in Sept. 2022, Trinity Forest Invitational in Oct. 2022 and Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate) and will head into the third round of stroke play at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship at 19-under par 557, 22 shots ahead of second-place Tennessee-Martin.

Smith was also named to the All-Ohio Valley team with Anton Albers, Magnus Lomholt, Archie Smith and Matteo Cristoni -- also an All-Ohio Valley Newcomer honoree. Albers will begin Tuesday's third round with the lead at Dalhousie Country Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo., after shooting 7-under 65 Monday to move to 9-under par -- five shots ahead of teammates Nicolas Horder and Archie Smith, who are tied for second at 4-under.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Sienkiewicz named to ASUN All-Freshman team

University of Central Arkansas men's golfer Luke Sienkiewicz was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team Monday, securing the Bears' first conference award since joining the conference.

Sienkiewicz finished his regular season with two top-10 finishes, including a team-best fifth-place finish at the Missouri State Intercollegiate. He placed ninth at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate with a 3-under 213.

The Bears will play in the ASUN Championship today in Mobile, Ala.

-- Sam Lane