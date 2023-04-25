Sections
Suicide prevention seminar scheduled

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.

A one-day mini-conference about suicide prevention will be held in Little Rock next month.

The "2023 Stronger Together: Preventing Suicide Through Connections and Community Community Meeting" is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon May 19 at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Donaghey Student Center-Ledbetter Rooms A & B.

The meeting is designed for anyone interested in suicide prevention, including veterans, first responders, faith-based communities, businesses, non-profits, service members, gun-shop owners and community members.

Agenda topics are "Suicide Prevention Training/Discussion;" "Lived Experience -- Supporting Those in Your Community;" and "Coalition Building -- Partnering to End Suicide."

Community resource tables will be available to make connections and gather information. Snacks and coffee will be provided.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/43XmF5q.

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is hosting the conference with the Arkansas Chapter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, and Camp Alliance.

Print Headline: Suicide prevention seminar scheduled

