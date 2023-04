1. A plot of ground in which plants are growing.

2. Someone's face.

3. An enclosure for confining livestock.

4. To catch and kill an animal that you are hunting.

5. To hold fast or to prevent from moving.

6. A newspaper that is not very good.

7. To move a camera slowly sideways.

8. To form into a tangled mass.

9. Pitch of the voice.

ANSWERS

1. Bed

2. Mug

3. Pen

4. Bag

5. Pin

6. Rag

7. Pan

8. Mat

9. Key