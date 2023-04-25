Tips can aid in coping with disasters’ impact

Dealing with the aftereffects of a disaster can be overwhelming, said Teresa Henson, extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Victims may not know where to start when trying to cope with the magnitude of the destruction. Such a daunting task can cause individuals and their families to feel a lot of emotional stress.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, victims of a disaster experience various complicated emotions. There are healthy ways to cope with the emotional aftermath of a disaster or traumatic event.

"It's essential to take care of yourself and your loved ones," Henson said. "Try to eat healthily, avoid alcohol and drugs, and exercise regularly to reduce anxiety and stress. Simple exercises like walking, stretching or taking deep breaths can reduce stress."

SAMHSA recommends the following tips to those dealing with a disaster or traumatic event:

REDUCE CONSUMPTION OF NEWS

The ongoing replay of stories related to a disaster can make victims relive the disaster repeatedly, increasing their stress and anxiety.

GET PLENTY OF SLEEP

People have difficulty getting a good night's rest or falling asleep after a disaster. Those who have problems sleeping should only try to go to bed when they are ready. Turn off electronic devices before going to sleep and avoid drinking beverages that contain caffeine or alcohol at least an hour before bed. Those who wake up and cannot fall back asleep can try journaling their thoughts.

MAINTAIN A ROUTINE

Stick to a routine when it comes to eating and sleeping for adequate nourishment and quality rest. Individuals can include fun activities for themselves and their family to take their mind off what's happening around them.

AVOID MAKING MAJOR LIFE DECISIONS

Switching jobs or careers can be stressful and more challenging to adjust to directly after a disaster.

UNDERSTAND THERE WILL BE CHANGES

Disasters can disrupt the lives of people living in the affected community for a long time. People often lose loved ones and experience injuries and physical and mental distress that may last a lifetime.

CONNECT

Share feelings with a friend or family member. It is very important to maintain relationships and rely on support from others.

TAKE BREAKS

Taking breaks is a great way to unwind. Individuals can slowly return to activities they enjoy.

ASK FOR HELP

There's nothing wrong with talking to someone about disaster experiences. Make time to talk to a counselor, a pastor/clergy member or a doctor. Individuals can also contact the SAMHSA disaster hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.