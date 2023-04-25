Tyson diverts pork after Nebraska fire

A Tyson Foods pork plant in Nebraska is limiting its operations as the company assesses the damage and begins repairs after a weekend fire.

Springdale-based Tyson Foods said it is investigating a fire at its Madison, Neb., facility Sunday that resulted in the plant's evacuation. The company employs about 1,200 workers at the site.

The company said during this period it will divert livestock normally received at the Madison plant to other Tyson Foods pork facilities. Tyson Foods said it did not expect disruption in its ability to meet customer demand.

Tyson Foods said it wanted to thank local fire departments for their quick response.

Shares of Tyson Foods closed at $60.91, down 9 cents, or less than 1%, in trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $55.81 and as high as $95.76 over the past year.