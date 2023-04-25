UA in line to win outdoors title

FAYETTEVILLE -- SEC men's track and field teams became ruefully accustomed to Razorbacks running past them and jumping beyond them.

Surely it threw them that Arkansas also tossed them at last March's SEC Indoor Championships.

Seems they again could fall in the throes of Arkansas throws as the Razorbacks defend their SEC Outdoor Championship May 11-13 in Baton Rouge.

Not since the Southwest Conference portion of the late head coach John McDonnell/field events coach Dick Booth era have Razorbacks weightmen impacted like 1980s All-Americans Scott Lofquist and Marty Kobza.

Championships still rolled right through McDonnell's 2008 retirement and since under Chris Bucknam and assistants Doug Case and most years Travis Geopfert.

Geopfert 2018-2021 coached Tennessee's field events save John Newell coaching Tennessee's throwers.

Following Geopfert's 2022 Arkansas return, he and Bucknam enticed Newell upon Tennessee's 2023 head coaching change.

Ceasing throwing in the shot-put towel, team champion Arkansas threw key SEC Indoor/NCAA Indoor points.

2022 SEC shot-put champion/All-American graduate transfer Jordan West accompanied Newell from Tennessee.

Discus All-Americans Roje Stona via Clemson and Malford Mullings via Arizona State transferred, too.

At the SEC Indoor, West's second-place 66-7 by half an inch broke Lofquist's1982 Razorbacks shot-put record. Stona, 65-6, placed third, and Mullings, 61-7, seventh. They totaled 16 of Arkansas' SEC championship 100.25 points.

At the NCAA Indoor, West's All-American four fifth-place points cinched Bucknam's second national championship before the victorious 4 x 400 relay closed it 63-40.

Outdoors last week in California, Stona, 211-4, and Mullings, 205-6, eclipsed Lofquist's 41-year 205-4 Razorbacks discus record.

At Friday's annual John McDonnell Invitational, Mullings' 199-2 broke the meet's discus record. Stona's 65-10 broke the meet's shot-put record.

Since yielding his decathletes' throws to Newell rather than coaching all 10 decathlon events, Geopfert said reigning NCAA Outdoor champion Ayden Owens-Delerme, Yariel Soto Torrado, and Daniel Spejcher sport shot/discus/ javelin bests.

Bucknam beams.

"Coach Newell -- he's world class," Bucknam said.

Newell reciprocates Razorbacks respect.

"I wanted to see what the differences are in the cultures between a team like Arkansas, a staff like Arkansas, facilities like Arkansas and everybody else," Newell said. "Arkansas had the best of everything. I wanted the opportunity to help a team win conference and national titles."

From experience, Geopfert knows Arkansas' awesome track and field history renders record-breaking Razorbacks an honor for all.

Now Newell joins Arkansas records coaching club.

"Breaking records at Arkansas for anybody in any event is an extremely big deal," Geopfert said. "For any athlete or any coach it's a rewarding experience."

Especially rewarding winning team SEC and NCAA championships.

"It's a joyful moment winning a national championship team trophy," Stona said.

They aim for another Outdoors. Arkansas ranks nationally No. 1.

"To actually win Indoors and be in a good position to win Outdoors is something new to me," West said. "I'm just happy to be here."

So is the coach who accompanied him.