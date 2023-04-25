U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith set to open to public July 1





FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Marshals Museum announced it will open to the public July 1 after more than 16 years of fundraising, design, construction and installation.

The U.S. Marshals Service selected Fort Smith as the permanent home for its national museum in 2007, according to a Marshals Museum news release Tuesday. Volunteers, staff, community leaders and elected representatives from throughout the state and country have worked with the Marshals Service since then to bring the project to fruition.

"To say we're excited would be a vast understatement," Doug Babb, chairman of the museum's board, said in the news release. "It's truly gratifying to see the work of so many different people who have dedicated their time and resources to this effort come to fruition. This will be a jewel for Fort Smith, the state of Arkansas and the country."

Fort Smith voters rejected a proposal in March 2019 to levy a nine-month, 1% sales tax to pay for the museum's completion. Construction of the main museum building, which consists of about 53,000 square feet at 789 Riverfront Drive along the Arkansas River, was completed in January 2020.

The museum's exterior is characterized by a modified star-shaped design signifying the star badge U.S. Marshals wear, according to the news release. Its interior will feature five galleries that will educate guests about the role the marshals have played in upholding the Rule of Law. They include: To Be a Marshal, the Campfire, Frontier Marshals, a Changing Nation and Modern Marshals.

The museum's National Learning Center will combine the exhibit experience with educational programming focused on the U.S. Constitution, the Rule of Law and civic literacy, and use a variety of resources to engage both local and national audiences, the news release states. Guests will also be able to visit the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor to pay tribute to the more than 350 marshals killed in the line of duty since 1789.

"I'm so excited to have the chance to lead this amazing group of people who have worked so diligently to reach this point," Benjamin Johnson, museum president and chief executive officer, said in the news release.

"The museum will inspire Americans across the country -- both now and for future generations -- to live with the core values of the U.S. Marshals Service; justice, integrity and service. Now it's time to welcome the world through our doors."



