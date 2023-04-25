Van Buren City Council greenlights $190,000 purchase of Cedars Country Club assets

VAN BUREN -- Residents will be able to weigh in on how the city should use golf course property it will fully control in the near future.

The Van Buren City Council unanimously voted to authorize Mayor Joe Hurst to enter into an agreement to buy all the assets of Cedars Country Club Inc. for $190,000 at its meeting Monday.

Hurst said the Cedars Country Club, located at 1301 City Park Road, has a nine-hole golf course. The city owns the golf course land, which is part of Dr. Louis Peer Memorial Park -- or City Park -- but Cedars Country Club, Inc. has a lease agreement with the city to operate the course. The original lease was signed on May 1, 1964, although Google lists the Cedars Country Club as permanently closed.

"For the past few years, we've been working with the group, with the attorney of the golf course, to essentially acquire the business so that the city will have full control of that area," Hurst said.

Hurst said the city will start addressing the question of how it will utilize the golf course by way of public input meetings through its Parks and Recreation Commission. The city has been investing in its parks and recreation facilities, with Hurst describing the golf course as a large open space that could provide "some great opportunities" for residents and visitors.

"Now, what that's going to look like in the future I'm not exactly sure, but we've had phone calls from all sorts of citizens with suggestions about what could be done there," Hurst said. "So I'm looking forward to officially starting those meetings and hearing the ideas of the community and trying to figure out something really beneficial for everyone in the area."

Hurst estimated public meetings concerning the golf course will begin in about two months.

The assets listed in the purchase of business agreement between the city and Cedars Country Club include the following:

All equipment used in carrying on Cedars Country Club, Inc.

All inventory and packaging

All outstanding and confirmed sales orders

All interests of Cedars Country Club Inc. under contracts or agreements relating to Cedars Country Club, Inc.

All books, records and files relevant to carrying on Cedars Country Club, Inc.

Title to registered or unregistered trademarks and trade names

The goodwill of Cedars Country Club Inc., including the business name

All leasehold interests

The agreement states the city will buy the assets in one lump sum payment of $190,000. Hurst said this will come from the city's American Rescue Plan Act money.

Jacob Howell, city attorney, said the lease with Cedars Country Club Inc. will no longer continue with the City Council's approval of the agreement.



