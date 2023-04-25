Woman charged in stabbing case

Little Rock police Friday charged Jewell Johnson, 30, with two counts of first-degree battery following a stabbing incident at a Casey's gas station.

Police said conversations with witnesses, victims and suspects, and watching the surveillance footage from the store revealed that Johnson had attacked 45-year-old Dannette Plant and 41-year-old Daniel Slater with a pocket knife after instigating a verbal altercation.

Footage shows Johnson waiting by the entrance for the pair to approach, immediately starting a verbal altercation that turned physical shortly after.

The fight between Johnson and Slater continued until Johnson pulled a pocket knife out and started stabbing Slater repeatedly.

Reports from the Police Department said Plant then attempted to break apart the fight, noting that she was cut by Johnson in the process.

Slater is said to have suffered from "severe lacerations" during the incident.

Johnson was taken into custody by police and charged.

The two victims, Slater and Plant, were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.