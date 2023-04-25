Wyden letter seeks full story on Thomas gifts

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Monday asked Texas billionaire Harlan Crow to voluntarily provide a detailed accounting of the gifts he has provided to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as well as information about Georgia properties that the prominent Republican donor purchased from Thomas and his relatives.

In a letter to Crow, Wyden asked him to respond to a detailed list of questions by May 8, saying the American public deserves a "full accounting" of his largesse and that the "unprecedented arrangement between a wealthy benefactor and a Supreme Court justice raises serious concerns related to federal tax and ethics laws."

"The secrecy surrounding your dealings with Justice Thomas is simply unacceptable," Wyden said in the letter.

The letter follows reporting from ProPublica that Crow has taken Thomas on vacations for two decades that have included use of a private jet and superyacht and that the Georgia properties included one in which Thomas' mother lived. Thomas has said in a statement that colleagues he did not name told him he did not have to report the vacations and that he has always tried to comply with disclosure guidelines. He has not publicly addressed the property transaction.

Crow could not immediately be reached for comment.

Thomas said he was advised he didn't have to disclose private jet flights and luxury vacations paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow because, although a close friend, Crow "did not have business before the court."

But in at least one case, Crow did.

JANUARY 2005 CASE

Bloomberg reviewed dozens of state and federal cases involving companies that the Crow family has owned or had a financial stake in since Thomas's 1991 confirmation. Nearly all of these disputes played out at the trial and appellate level and didn't reach the Supreme Court.

In January 2005, though, the court declined to hear an appeal from an architecture firm that wanted more than $25 million from Trammell Crow Residential Co. for allegedly misusing copyrighted building designs. When the court issued a one-sentence order denying the petition, there were no noted recusals -- indicating that Thomas participated -- and no noted dissents.

The Crow family had a non-controlling interest in the company at the time, according to a statement to Bloomberg from Harlan Crow's office. Thomas had already reported a 1997 private flight and high-dollar gifts from Crow, both documented in a December 2004 report from the Los Angeles Times. The justice had described Crow and his wife Kathy as "personal friends."

Trammell Crow Residential was founded in 1977, part of the real estate empire created by Harlan Crow's father, Trammell Crow. During the time when the architecture firm's case was making its way through the courts in the early 2000s, Crow Holdings, a privately owned development and investment firm that manages the Crow family's capital, held less than a 50% stake in Trammell Crow Residential, and wasn't involved in its operations, Harlan Crow's office told Bloomberg.

When the architecture firm filed its appeal to the Supreme Court, Harlan Crow was Crow Holdings' chief executive officer and chair of its board, a position he still holds; he stepped down as CEO in 2017. Crow Holdings' website cites the residential company's founding as a key moment in its history and one of its primary "development platforms."

"At the time of this case, Trammell Crow Residential operated completely independently of Crow Holdings with a separate management team and its own independent operations," Crow's office said in a statement. "Crow Holdings had a minority interest in the parties involved in this case and therefore no control of any of these entities. Neither Harlan Crow nor Crow Holdings had knowledge of or involvement in this case, and a search of Crow Holdings legal records reveals no involvement in this case. Harlan Crow has never discussed this or any other case with any justice."

Thomas didn't respond to questions submitted to a Supreme Court spokesperson and a personal representative.

Court filings in the 2004 case don't name Harlan Crow or Crow Holdings, which raises the question of whether Thomas would have recognized Crow's connection to Trammell Crow Residential, or seen the full list of parties, said Arthur Hellman, a judicial ethics expert at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

The justices maintain their own lists of names and companies that get checked for conflicts as new cases come in. They typically don't read all of the initial briefs if they reject a case based on a summary drafted by a law clerk, a system used by most of the justices. Although there were multiple parties in the 2004 case, the corporate entity listed first didn't have "Trammell Crow" in its name.

Given Crow's status as "a close friend and a generous benefactor," Thomas should have recused himself from cases where he knew or should have known that Crow had a direct financial interest, Hellman said. But he said it seemed unlikely that the justice would have been on notice or had reason to investigate the architecture firm's petition at the time.

Close friendships can warrant recusals, Hellman said. He said that the key question is: "Would a reasonable person, knowing all of the circumstances, question the judge's impartiality?"

Stephen Gillers, a judicial ethics expert at New York University School of Law, said that given the close relationship between the Thomases and the Crows over 25 years and the many commercial interests of Crow and his companies, Thomas should have been "hypervigilant to the prospect of a Crow interest showing up on the Court's docket."

When the architecture firm petitioned the Supreme Court in 2004, the case showed up under the name "Metric Holdings Limited Partnership," a company described in court filings as a "Trammell Crow Entity." The petition lists all of the parties involved, as does the response that Trammell Crow Residential and its co-defendants filed arguing for the court to reject the case; the cover page indicates that "Trammell Crow Entities" are lead parties.

Mike Hampton, a lead architect with Womack+Hampton, the firm that brought the suit, declined to comment.

NYU's Gillers said there's no question in his mind, given that Thomas confirmed the nature of his relationship with Crow in his defense to the ProPublica report, that "he needed to recuse himself from deciding a case in which his good friend had an obvious financial interest."

U.S. law does lay out specific scenarios where the justices and federal judges are disqualified from cases -- such as if they or a close relative stand to financially gain from the outcome. Beyond those, members of the judiciary get wide discretion to decide if they should step aside. The law doesn't include a penalty for violations.

PUSH FOR ENFORCEABLE ETHICS POLICY

Wyden's letter is the latest tactic by Democrats to explore the arrangements between Thomas and Crow and use the situation as leverage to push the Supreme Court to adopt an enforceable ethics policy.

Last week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin, D-Ill., invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify at a public Senate hearing next month on ethics rules governing the Supreme Court as part of what Durbin said is a needed conversation "on ways to restore the Court's ethical standards."

Allegations from congressional Democrats that Thomas probably violated federal ethics laws in his dealings with Crow also have been sent to a committee of federal judges responsible for addressing allegations of errors or omissions in Thomas's financial disclosure reports.

In his letter to Crow, Wyden noted that the value of travel and other hospitality provided to Thomas is almost certainly subject to the federal gift tax.

"While ethics experts disagree with Justice Thomas' assertion that these benefits provided by you qualify under the 'personal hospitality' exception in ethics rules, the Internal Revenue Code provides no such exceptions for transfers of a gratuitous or personal nature," Wyden wrote.

"The cost of the use of your private jet and fully crewed superyacht by Justice Thomas would likely be well in excess of the annual gift tax exclusion (between $13,000 per recipient in 2011 and $17,000 per recipient in 2023, depending on the year), thus giving rise to a gift tax return filing requirement," Wyden added.

Wyden also said the purchase of the Georgia properties "raises a myriad of questions," citing reporting that Thomas's mother has been living rent-free for almost a decade.

"The full factual background has not been made public, but it is possible that you have had gift tax filing obligations and gift tax liability as a consequence of this living arrangement," the letter said.

Revised regulations that took effect last month and that apply to all federal judges now require Supreme Court justices to provide a fuller public accounting of free trips, meals and other gifts they accept from corporations or other organizations.

Congressional critics argue that more aggressive measures are needed.

Thomas has reported receiving only two gifts since 2004, according to a Washington Post review of his financial disclosure forms posted online by nonprofit groups Fix the Court and OpenSecrets.

The Post has also highlighted other problems with Thomas's disclosure forms, including reporting that his family received rental income from a Nebraska real estate firm that has not existed since 2006.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner of The Washington Post and by Zoe Tillman and Greg Stohr of Bloomberg News (TNS).