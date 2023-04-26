2 killed, 10 hurt as Russian missile hits museum

KYIV, Ukraine -- A Russian missile hit a museum in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine readies its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used S-300 air defense missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the city center. The Russian military has repeatedly used S-300s, which Ukraine's air defenses can't intercept, to attack ground targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from the site that shows the ruined building and emergency responders examining the damage.

"The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely," Zelenskyy said. "Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods."

Zelenskyy said a museum employee was killed. Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov later reported that the body of another victim was pulled from under the rubble.

Syniehubov said three people were hospitalized and seven received minor injuries.

A woman also died in Russian shelling of the town of Dvorichna, near Kupiansk, and two civilians were killed in the eastern Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian presidential office.

The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lisak, said two people were wounded Tuesday in Russian heavy artillery fire that hit the cities of Marhanets and Nikopol. Both are on the western bank of the Dnieper River just across from the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia and Ukraine say has been endangered by shelling in the region.

COUNTEROFFENSIVE PLANS

The Ukrainian military is now preparing for a new counteroffensive, relying on the latest supplies of Western battle tanks and other weapons and fresh troops that were trained in the West.

Zelenskyy met Tuesday with the top military brass to discuss the battlefield situation as well as prospects for new weapons supplies and the preparation of troops.

"We have to accelerate the pace of weapons supply because every day of delay is the lives of our soldiers," Zelenskyy said on Facebook.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine released Monday, described the planned counteroffensive as a "landmark battle in Ukraine's modern history" that would see the country "reclaim significant areas."

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has regularly reminded the West about Russia's nuclear arsenal in a bid to discourage the U.S. and its allies from ramping up weapons supplies to Ukraine.

The U.S. and its NATO allies have denounced Moscow's nuclear rhetoric as dangerous and irresponsible, but noted that they haven't seen any change in Russia's nuclear posture.

On Tuesday, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned that "the world is likely on the verge of another world war" and declared that Moscow wouldn't hesitate to use nuclear weapons if it faced an existential threat.

Medvedev described atomic weapons as pivotal for Russia's survival, saying that "for our country, the nuclear weapons are the joint holding the state together."

FARM PRODUCTS BAN

Meanwhile, the European Union's top farm official said Tuesday the bloc was on the cusp of ending an internal standoff over a glut of Ukraine farm imports by granting five eastern member states the right to temporarily ban the most contentious produce.

After daylong talks among the 27 farm ministers, EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said the bloc is close to allowing Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania a temporary import ban on five farm products that make up the overwhelming mass of exports from Ukraine that have flooded their markets during the war.

Wojciechowski said without elaborating what issues were still left on the table.

After the 27-nation bloc lifted Ukrainian farm import restrictions last year to help the nation send its prized cereal production on to the world and overcome Russia's Black Sea blockage, several eastern nations were inundated with imports that flooded local markets.

"We fully understand that these five member states requested to introduce measures against this oversupply of products from Ukraine, because it creates many problems for the farmers in these front-line countries," the commissioner said.

To protect their farmers, they unilaterally imposed bans on Ukraine imports for their national markets.

Under the European Commission's plan, the bloc would accept the bans on the five main products -- wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil -- that account for 90% of imports, but turn down their request to also include honey, sugar, poultry and some other secondary products.

Overall, there was acceptance that local markets in nations close to Ukraine were skewed.

In Poland, wheat imports went from 2,375 tons in 2021 to 500,008 tons last year. Maize went from 5,863 tons to more than 1.8 million over the same period.

Similar increases were also evident in Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

The European Commission's proposals also built on an initial support package of $61.8 million for the most affected farmers in the front-line countries with the possibility of a second package of about $110 million.

WAR CRITIC CONVICTED

In other developments, a court in Russia convicted a former police officer of publicly spreading false information about the country's military for criticizing the war in Ukraine to his friends over the phone.

The ex-officer, Semiel Vedel, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison under a law the Kremlin adopted days after sending troops into Ukraine and has actively used to stifle dissent. In addition to the prison term, he was barred from working in law enforcement for four years after his release.

Authorities accused Vedel of spreading information about Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that deviated from the Defense Ministry's official statements.

During three phone conversations with friends last year, Vedel referred to Russia as a "murderer country," used "Glory to Ukraine" as a greeting and claimed that Russia was suffering "huge losses" in Ukraine, according to the case prosecutor.

Officials deemed the conversations public because Vedel's phone was wiretapped and an investigator listened in on the calls. That reasoning, which Vedel's lawyer rejected as absurd, hadn't been previously used in cases involving spreading misinformation charges.

Vedel, who was born in Ukraine, has said he was merely sharing information he got from his friends in the Kyiv police department whom he trusted.

Information for this article was contributed by Hanna Arhirova, Raf Casert and Dasha Litvinova of Associated Press.