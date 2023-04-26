2023 NFL Draft Predictions: Titans First Round Pick

The Titans picking 11th in the 2023 NFL draft seemed implausible when they were 7–3 in mid-November. But a seven-game losing streak to end the year put Tennessee in position to improve its roster with a premium pick, the franchises earliest draft choice since 2017.

The overwhelming expectation is that new general manager Ran Carthon adds to the offensive line at No. 11. The Titans have also been rumored to be in the quarterback sweepstakes with Ryan Tannehill entering the final year of his deal, but doing so could require a trade up from their current position. Defensive line and wide receiver are also possibilities in this range.

Who Will the Titans Draft in the First Round?

Offensive Lineman -125

Quarterback +150

Defensive Lineman +600

Wide Receiver +1000

Cornerback +2200

Running Back +2500

Safety +6600

Tight End +8000

Linebacker +10000

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

SIs Albert Breer reported that Tennessee has done its work on the quarterback class but theres a chance the team trades down. If the Titans make the pick from their current slot, he mentioned Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez as possible selections

Its possible the run on tackles begins just before its Tennessees turn to pick, seeing as the Bears are also expected to address their offensive line deficiencies at No. 9. But there are four tackles in this years class that are held in high regard who could improve this unit: Johnson, Northwesterns Peter Skoronski, Broderick Jones out of Georgia and Darnell Wright from Tennessee.

The Titans finished 32nd in PFFs final offensive line rankings last season and then cut three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, who played just two games in 2022. The front office added Andre Dillard and Daniel Bruskill in free agency but that wont preclude them from making another addition in the trenches, especially for a team whose offensive identity is built around the ground game and saw its quarterbacks get sacked at such a high rate.

Speaking of signal-callers, SIs latest mock draft has Tennessee trading up one spot with Philadelphia to No. 10 to select C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State. The Titans drafted quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft but in a win-and-in Week 18 game against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel tapped veteran Josh Dobbs to start just weeks after he signed with the team.

Willis did not show much as a rookie to instill much confidence in his long-term prospects, which is why a quarterback at No. 11 — or earlier, or perhaps later depending on how the front office views Tennessees Hendon Hooker — could be in the cards.

Tennessee could also opt to add to a strength up front after inking defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons to a massive contract extension earlier this month. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is viewed as one of the top prospects in the draft (No. 2 on SIs big board), but he fell outside the top 10 in Conor Orrs mock draft.

With more pressing issues to address elsewhere on the roster, it seems unlikely the Titans take a receiver here, especially considering they selected Treylon Burks 18th last year. And given where the consensus seems to be on this class of pass-catchers, pick No. 11 might be a bit rich anyway.

Offensive line (-125) seems like the most realistic route for Tennessee and the safest. Still, theres more value to be found in betting on the Titans to select their succession plan under center (+150).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.