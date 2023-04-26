2023 NFL Mock Draft Prediction Based on Player Odds

1 Carolina Panthers (via CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Carolina Panthers (via CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama The former Heisman Trophy winner has been the favorite for a few weeks now to be the first overall pick, and the number is down to a prohibitive -2000. Despite the Will Revis rumors, this one is a fait accompli.

2 Houston Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky Houston Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky Despite the rumblings that Houston might not take a quarterback here at all, were gonna stick with the pick. As recently as last week, Will Anderson Jr. was favored to be the second overall pick and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was right behind him, but Leviss odds shot up over the weekend. Somebody knows something.

3 Arizona Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, edge, Texas Tech Arizona Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, edge, Texas Tech The Cardinals need a pass rusher, and Wilson has surpassed Anderson as the favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first defensive player drafted. Wilson is at -120, while Anderson is close behind at -105.

4 Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Lots of mocks have the Colts taking Anthony Richardson here, but most of those mocks had Stroud off the board first. With Stroud still available, thats who the Colts take.

5 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Geno Smith is 32, so it makes sense for Seattle to think about a QB of the future. The Seahawks can afford to make this pick because they have another first-round pick at No. 20.

6 Detroit Lions (via LAR): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Detroit Lions (via LAR): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Cornerback was a position of need for the Lions even before they traded away 2020 first-round corner Jeff Okudah. So its no surprise Detroit is heavily favored – at -300 -- to take a corner with their first pick. Not only that, but Witherspoon is the favorite at -125 to be the No. 6 overall pick.

7 Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon If Witherspoon doesnt go sixth to the Lions, hes tied for the best odds at +250 to go seventh overall. Another CB, Gonzalez, is the player hes tied with.

8 Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas This ones interesting. As of last week, SI Sportsbook had the Falcons favored to take a defensive lineman with their first pick. As of this week, Atlantas first pick is off the board. On top of that, Robinson – whose stock has been skyrocketing – is tied for the best odds to be the eighth overall pick at +250.

9 Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State The Bears are favored to go offensive line at -188. There are three co-favorites to be the ninth overall pick at +300 and two of them are O-linemen. But heres the curveball: While Johnson is fourth on the list for ninth overall pick at +350, hes favored to be the first offensive lineman drafted at -161. So this pick could represent good value.

10 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern Everyone knows the Eagles put a premium on offensive linemen, so its no surprise SI Sportsbook has them at -143 to use this pick on the front line. Unless the Bears take Skoronski, thats Phillys pick.

11 Tennessee Titans: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee Tennessee Titans: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee The Titans could throw things off here if they trade up for a quarterback, but SI Sportsbook says the first pick will be an offensive lineman, so well continue that run with a third straight big-ugly. Tennessee is listed at -125 to go offensive line, but a close second is defensive line at +150, so its entirely likely the Titans take one of two defensive players who were expected to go higher than this: Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter.

12 Houston Texans (via CLE): Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama Houston Texans (via CLE): Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama SI Sportsbook doesnt have a market for Houstons first-round picks. But some mocks have the Texans taking Anderson with the second overall pick in the draft – so its hard to imagine theyd pass on him if he somehow were still available here.

13 Green Bay Packers (via NYJ): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Green Bay Packers (via NYJ): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia The Packers are expected to take a defensive lineman with their top pick, listed at +200 at SI Sportsbook. They may have been leaning pass rusher ahead of tackle, but Carter might be too good to pass up. There was a time Carter was the favorite to be the first overall pick, so getting him at No. 13 is hard to argue.

14 New England Patriots: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Pittsburgh New England Patriots: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Pittsburgh Best odds for the Patriots first pick is a tie between cornerback and offensive lineman at +250. With four of the last five picks being O-linemen, well give New England the best available corner here. Besides, now that the Pats will face Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen twice a year, it couldnt hurt to bolster the pass defense.

15 New York Jets (via GB): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia New York Jets (via GB): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia With Aaron Rodgers finally in the fold, the Jets are heavily favored to find offensive line help to protect their 39-year-old QB. This will be the Jets third first-round OT in the last four years, but it makes sense. Jones has the fourth-best odds (+900) to be the first offensive lineman taken, so hes the fourth O-lineman off our board.

16 Washington Commanders: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Washington Commanders: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Cornerback is the favored pick for Washington at +100, and Banks is the next CB off the big board.

17 Pittsburgh Steelers: Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa Pittsburgh Steelers: Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa This is the first pick in which were going to stray from the top two positions listed at SI Sportsbook. Oddsmakers have the Steelers going cornerback (+100) or offensive line (+170), but too many of the top-tier prospects at those spots have been taken. Rather than reach for one of those, the Steelers are listed at +350 to take a defensive lineman. Iowas Lukas Van Ness is slotted to go in this area, and hed look good lined up opposite T.J. Watt.

18 Detroit Lions: Nolan Smith, edge, Georgia Detroit Lions: Nolan Smith, edge, Georgia The Lions are favored to take a corner with their first pick and weve got them doing that at No. 6. Having two first-round picks is a luxury, so Detroit can go in any direction here. And with 2022 first-round receiver Jameson Williams suspended for six games, they could look at some of the talented wideouts on the board. If we stick with the odds, though, defensive line was second for the Lions after cornerback. Pairing Nolan Smith with Aidan Hutchinson gives Detroit impressive bookend pass rushers.

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OCyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OCyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida The Bucs are favored at +100 to take an offensive lineman with this pick, and it just so happens that the best available lineman wont have far to travel. Torrence, after three years at Louisiana, transferred to Florida last season. He would fit nicely at left guard next to Tristan Wirfs.

20 Seattle Seahawks: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson Seattle Seahawks: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson SI Sportsbook doesnt have odds for Seattles first pick, but if they go quarterback at No. 5, which is what weve got here, then the Seahawks should draft the best available front seven defensive player here. Thats Murphy.

21 Los Angeles Chargers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Los Angeles Chargers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State With four or five receivers that are first-round worthy in this draft, it seems crazy that the best one doesnt hear his name called until 21. But if thats the case, more power to the Chargers. Keenan Allen, who had trouble staying healthy last season, turns 31 on draft day. Smith-Njigba gives Justin Herbert another much-needed weapon.

22 Baltimore Ravens: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State Baltimore Ravens: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State With good receivers still on the board, it would have been a lock for the Ravens to take one… had they not signed Odell Beckham Jr. SI Sportsbook still has Baltimore at +175 to take a receiver, but the odds are -110 they take a cornerback to help their struggling secondary. Brents is the best available.

23 Minnesota Vikings: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennesse Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennesse Another wild card here. The two positions that are tied with the best odds to go here are cornerback and receiver (+175). There are players at those positions worth taking, but the Vikings may not be able to pass on Hooker. Quarterback is fourth-most likely to be taken here (+550), and Minnesota has shown a lot of interest in Hooker. Kirk Cousins has one year left on his contract and Hooker needs the year to recover from an ACL tear.

24 Jacksonville Jaguars: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh Jacksonville Jaguars: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh The Jaguars are favored to take a cornerback first (+170), but the best available corners are not first-round caliber. Defensive line is next at +250, and Kancey – though a bit undersized for defensive tackle – has generated a lot of excitement with his quickness and ferocity.

25 New York Giants: Jordan Addison, WR, USC New York Giants: Jordan Addison, WR, USC Two years after drafting Kadarius Toney in the first round, the Giants give it another go. Even if they didnt trade Toney last season, they would need more help at receiver. Which is why the Giants are +110 to take a pass-catcher with this pick. Theyve got their choice of Addison and Zay Flowers. Well go Addison because hes a couple of inches taller.

26 Dallas Cowboys: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame Dallas Cowboys: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame After losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, this is one of the most no-brainer picks of the draft. And if by chance Mayer is off the board at this pick, then Dallas will replace Dalton with another Dalton – Dalton Kincaid of Utah.

27 Buffalo Bills: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Buffalo Bills: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Remember this time last year, when fans were still abuzz over the emergence of Gabe Davis? Well, Davis never did fulfill the potential he showed with that amazing playoff game against the Chiefs. Hes O.K., but the Bills still need a big-time receiver to pair with Stefon Diggs. Receiver is the favorite at +200 to be taken here, and Buffalo would be fortunate to see Flowers still out there.

28 Cincinnati Bengals: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah Cincinnati Bengals: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah Tight end is one of the few holes on a Super Bowl-contending roster. Thus, the odds are +138 that a tight end goes in this spot. Kincaid is a tight end who can stretch defenses, which would be quite a weapon for Joe Burrow.

29 New Orleans Saints (via SF): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson New Orleans Saints (via SF): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson SI Sportsbook expects the Saints to take a defensive lineman with this pick (-120). They may be better off with an end to rush the passer, but Bresee is the best available lineman and he can certainly help the New Orleans run defense.

30 Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama After taking an offensive lineman with their first first-round pick, the reigning NFC champs can afford to mix things up here. After offensive line, the oddsmakers like Philly to take a defensive lineman. But they can afford to go best available athlete here, and Gibbs could step in and be the best back in an impressive committee.