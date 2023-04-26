Arkansas officials break ground on 128-bed expansion to correctional center

The Arkansas Department of Corrections on Tuesday broke ground on a $13.3 million expansion at a recently purchased correctional center in Batesville, and moved to increase the capacity of existing facilities across the state to ease the backlog of inmates in county jails.

Members of the Arkansas Board of Corrections, state officials and elected leaders ceremoniously shoveled loads of dirt outside of the White River Correctional Center to herald the construction that will add 128 beds to the facility.

"I couldn't be more grateful that we're expanding this facility today," said Joe Profiri, secretary of the department, before the ceremony. "It begins the process of what I look at as the immediate, intermediate and future expansion of the Arkansas Department of Corrections associated with our need for capacity and the Arkansas Protect Act."

In a meeting following the ceremony, the state Board of Corrections approved a request from Profiri to reactivate permanent beds and add temporary beds to several facilities across Arkansas. Profiri anticipates the approval will allow the department to increase its capacity by roughly 500 beds next month.

The board also allowed the department to bring barracks at the Tucker Unit in Jefferson County back online as staffing levels at the facility improve. In total, Profiri said the department hopes to add roughly 1,000 beds to existing facilities within 12 months.

The White River Correctional Center will hold adult male offenders faced with 90-day sanctions for parole violations. The expansion is expected to be complete in April of 2024 and will allow the center to hold a total of 162 parolees. The facility will focus its evidence-based programming on preparing parolees to be more successful in re-entering society, said department spokeswoman Dina Tyler in an emailed statement.

Currently, no parolees are held at the center. In 2021, the Board of Corrections approved the acquisition of the facility that had operated as the White River Regional Juvenile Detention Center until 2019. The Department of Corrections paid $2 million to purchase the juvenile center, Tyler said.

The additional beds at the Batesville center and other facilities are expected to help move inmates out of county jails.

Last year, sheriffs from across the state told lawmakers that overcrowding jails had reached a crisis point. Along with pushing facilities beyond capacity, holding state prisoners created a safety issue for other detainees and detention staff, county officials said.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,380 inmates awaiting state beds in county jails, Tyler said following the ground breaking ceremony.

More beds also will help the department prepare for the Protect Arkansas Act, which will overhaul the state's parole system and require people convicted of certain crimes to serve most if not all of their sentences in prison. State officials have estimated the legislation, which will go fully into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, could result in an annual increase of 1,465 state inmates by 2033.

To further add to the state's prison capacity, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced plans to construct 3,000 new beds for $470 million. Profiri said Tuesday that the construction would be funded over two years and that part of the monies would come from $75 million originally intended for an expansion at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.

Profiri said he hoped to see all 3,000 beds built in one area, noting this would help the department reduce costs for services including water and wastewater treatment.

The Rev. Tyrone Broomfield and other board members raised concerns that the agency could struggle to find enough employees in one area to staff a single correctional center of that size. Profiri said staffing was his primary concern for new facilities and existing facilities.

"When I talk about efficiencies, the first box to check is that there is a labor force," he said.

As part of her broader public safety package, Sanders has endorsed providing $20 million to increase salaries and boost recruitment of correctional officers.

Along with adding beds to the White River Correctional Center, the construction project initiated Tuesday will include work on classroom areas and the addition of a kitchen, laundry and medical facilities. Jerry Bradshaw, director of the Arkansas Division of Community Correction, said in February the renovations also are needed to retrofit the facility to allow it to hold adult inmates.

When the expansion is complete, the 36,130-square-foot center will be the Department of Corrections' seventh community-based correctional facility. Only one of these facilities, the Omega Supervision Sanction Center in Malvern, currently is intended to hold parole violators.

In February, the state Board of Corrections approved the guaranteed maximum price tag of $13.3 million to expand and revamp the facility.

Roughly $249,000 of the guaranteed maximum price is intended to cover contingencies. If the project progressed without change orders or contingencies, the expansion and renovations could cost around $13.1 million. The project will be funded through the Department of Corrections and will have no impact on the state general revenue, Bradshaw said at the time.

Late last year, state officials began accepting bids for the project and interviewed five contractors before settling on CDI Contractors LLC.



