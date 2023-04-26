Arkansas Teacher Retirement System’s executive director post draws 14 applicants

The chiefs of staff for the Arkansas Department of Commerce and the Arkansas Department of Human Services, as well as a former U.S. attorney, are among 14 applicants for the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System’s executive director post, according to system records.

State Department of Commerce Chief of Staff Jim Hudson, state Department of Human Services Chief of Staff Mark White and attorney Bud Cummins, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, submitted applications for the teacher retirement system’s executive director post.

Other applicants include the state treasurer's Senior Investment Officer James Pulley; former state Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, who works for the White River Health System; and Arkansas Tech University governmental affairs director Gina Lockwood, who is a former chief operating officer at the Arkansas Department of Education.

Three Arkansas Teacher Retirement System officials submitted their applications. They are system Real & Alternative Assets Investment Manager Jerry Meyer, system Associate Director of Information Technology Mullahalli Manjunath, and system Information Systems Manager Michael Lauro Jr.

In mid-March, the system’s current executive director, Clint Rhoden, announced his resignation after four and a half years, citing personal reasons. Rhoden’s last day as the system’s executive director will be Friday. The system’s deputy director, Rod Graves, will serve as interim executive director.

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System is state government’s largest retirement system with investments valued at about $19.8 billion. It has more than 100,000 working and retired members.

The salary range for the system’s executive director post is from $149,682 to $181,500 a year, and the salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience, according to the system's advertisement for the post.

Danny Knight, chairman of the system’s board of trustees, said Wednesday afternoon that the trustees are being surveyed to determine when as many trustees as possible can meet to decide upon which candidates for executive director to interview.

“I hope we will have someone by July 1,” he said. “I’m just saying that as one member of the board.”