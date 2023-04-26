Ballet Arkansas postpones events at Argenta Plaza

Ballet Arkansas and North Little Rock Tourism, heeding forecasts of inclement weather, are postponing the “Ballet Arkansas Presents Live at the Plaza: Culture in Community” series, scheduled Wednesday, April 26, through Sunday, April 30 at North Little Rock’s Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.

According to a release from Ballet Arkansas, the events will be rescheduled to sometime this fall.

“Due to the likelihood of rain in the forecast for all but one of our performance dates, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule Live at the Plaza to the fall of 2023,” said Catherine Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas’ associate artistic director in the news release. “We look forward to presenting a unique program to kick off the 2023-24 season,” which the company will announce on Monday.

The ballet company put on its first Plaza performances in 2022, making use in its choreography of the plaza’s stage, water features and open spaces.











