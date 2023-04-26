Bentonville wastewater rates will go up in July, January





BENTONVILLE -- City wastewater rates will go up in the coming months.

Rate adjustments align with a 5% increase effective July 1 and 5% increase effective Jan. 1 as presented in a wastewater rate analysis prepared by Raftelis, Mike Bender, city water utilities director, wrote in a letter to Mayor Stephanie Orman and the City Council.

The City Council voted 8-0 to amend Section 98-637 of the city code pertaining to wastewater rates.

A public hearing about the rate change was held during the meeting, but no one showed up for public comment in person or online.

Bender's letter was part of Tuesday night's City Council agenda packet.

Raftelis began its study in late 2021 and essentially completed it in 2022 with the exception of adjustments based on award of American Rescue Plan grants from the state. The study was completed in March with presentations to the Utility Board and City Council earlier this month, Bender said in an email.

The Utility Board approved the increase 4-0.

An average residential customer using approximately 4,000 gallons a month now pays $44.17 a month. That would go to $46.41 in July and $48.76 in January, according to the study.

"The study has projections for 2023-2029 with recommendation of 5% increases in July 2023 and January 2024 and revisit any adjustments beyond 2024 to ensure they accurately reflect conditions as we move forward," Bender said in an email.

Raftelis looked at everything related to wastewater, specifically items related to utility billing, sewer rehab, and wastewater departments. This includes, but was not limited to, operating budgets for current and previous five years, city finances including debt, 10-year capital improvement plan, utility records for the previous five years, growth projections, master plans and studies including the city's comprehensive plan, city contracts and permits, Bender said.

The city conducted wastewater rate studies in 2009, 2012 and 2015. The 2009 rate study resulted in rate increases of 15%, 25% and 25% in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The 2012 study resulted in increases of 15% and 10% in 2013 and 2014. The 2015 study did not result in any adjustments, and current rates have been in effect since the 2014 adjustment, according to Bender's letter.

Previous large adjustments were needed primarily to cover costs associated with the initial construction of the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority plant and associated line, Bender wrote.

The original plant was finished in 2010.

The new rate increases also are primarily driven by large projects including the conservation authority line replacement, conservation authority plant expansion and Bentonville's plant rehab and expansion, Bender wrote.

The NACA line that expands from Shell Road in southwest Bentonville to the NACA plant 2 miles south of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill is being replaced and is approximately 90% complete. It should be complete this summer. The NACA plant expansion has started and is approximately 20% complete with anticipated substantial completion in December 2024, Bender said.

The Bentonville's plant rehab and expansion project will consist of a capital improvement plan to repair/replace failing/obsolete infrastructure and increase capacity to accommodate growth in the served basin through 2045, essentially doubling the plant's current capacity from 4 million gallons a day to 8 million gallons a day and service an estimated population of 60,000, Bender said.

The city is in the process modelling phase, which will be followed by the design phase, he said.

The City Council also approved a work order with Garver Engineering for professional services for the runway widening project at the Municipal Airport/Thaden Field.

The cost is not to exceed $425,800 and will be funded through a Federal Aviation Administration grant, according to council documents.

The widening will provide a 75-foot wide runway. The width is 65 feet now.

Other improvements will include rehabilitation of the existing runway edge lighting circuit and installation of precision approach path indicators and runway end identifier lights for both runway ends.

The total project will cost about $4.1 million, funded through federal and state grants, said Debbie Griffin, city director of administration. Griffin also is the airport manager.

The airport will be closed May 1 for 40 days followed by some night closures to finish electrical work, Griffin said.

An extension of the lighted asphalt runway by 500 feet to 5,000 feet was completed late last year. The longer runway allows for larger planes to land and take off.

Also approved was an agreement amendment with Olsson, Inc., for design services for East Battlefield Boulevard improvements. The amendment cost is $166,300, bringing the total agreement to $1.6 million.

It will provide funding for water line relocation design, changes in the bridge design, detention pond analysis and redesign of stormwater systems due to previously mentioned changes, said Dan Weese, city deputy director of transportation.

The amendment will be paid for with the 2021 street bond.





Other action

The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday approved:

An agreement with Carroll Electric Cooperative to purchase facilities in the southwest portion of the city for $354,677.61.

A change to the pay plan for elected City Council members from $10,405 to $14,600 annually.

A $625 budget adjustment for a software maintenance agreement for Siemens 360 software. The software is used for traffic-signal coordination for signalized intersections.

Amending a contract with Crafton Tull for $23,500 for the design of additional sidewalks for construction along Northwest and Northeast Sixth streets.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette







