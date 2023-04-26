Board views potential PBHS layouts

An architect gave the public an overhead glimpse of what Pine Bluff High School could look like in the coming years during Monday's Pine Bluff School District board meeting.

Clayton Vaden of Lewis Architects Engineers offered two building options for board members to consider, and district Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree confirmed the plans were a sign that board members have agreed to build a new high school at the present PBHS campus on West 11th Avenue. Dollarway High School students will merge with the PBHS student body starting in the 2023-24 school year.

"We've decided we do want to rebuild Pine Bluff High," Barbaree said. "We won't be able to build it without the community support of a millage. Have we decided where the site location is? I believe the answer is yes, we're going to build where the current site is."

District residents can approve additional funding through a millage increase, details of which board members hope to reveal by next month. The ADE approved $12,817,259 toward a then-estimated $24 million high school project that would cover 116,489 square feet in July 2021, but construction costs have skyrocketed since then.

"In May, we would expect the architect to give us an idea of what the costs would be," Barbaree said. "May, by the way, is next week, so in the next two weeks we're hoping to know a good cost so the board can state what to ask the patrons for as far as a millage. You can expect to see that in the next board meeting, if not a special one sooner."

Barbaree favors the first site plan Vaden illustrated, which is to build the campus facing eastward on Olive Street and eliminate two buildings on the south end. Only one entrance would be open during the day for safety purposes, and an outdoor courtyard would be enclosed where students can gather during breaks.

The second option would place the entry to the school on the south side of campus with parking on the southeast corner and also have the courtyard.

Both plans call for the possibility of installing baseball and softball fields on campus, as well as an arena and upgrades to Jordan Stadium. Those are only ideas that show "long-term thinking," Vaden cautioned, as the Arkansas Department of Education's cost-share partnership with the PBSD to rebuild a new school does not cover athletic facilities but does call for classroom buildings and other educational spaces such as a 13,000-square foot physical education gymnasium.

Under the state-district partnership, the Trice, Arts, Patterson, McGeorge and ROTC buildings must be demolished to make way for the new campus, but those buildings – which total 189,854 square feet – will remain in use until enough of the new campus is completed, Barbaree said.

"Right now, we look to have most of [the students] in Patterson, which is where we have most of them now, and we will still utilize the cafeteria and have classes down there in the arts building. And then McGeorge houses the library, so we'll keep that until we get the new build to move into. That's why Site Plan I is easier for the transition."

The present campus was built in a floodplain that has to be elevated to improve water runoff, Vaden said.

SALARIES AND CUTS

The PBSD set its certified salary schedule for 2023-24 according to the new Arkansas LEARNS law.

All certified employees who are employed with the district during this school year earning $48,000 or less for their base salary will earn the state minimum of $50,000. Those who are employed in the district making $48,000.01 or more in base salary will receive a $2,000 increase in salary. Any current certified employee receiving a master's, specialist or doctorate degree in August of this year will receive the greater of the placement in the appropriate lane on the 2022-23 schedule or a $2,000 increase, and any new certified employee to the district for 2023-24 will be placed in the appropriate lane on the 2022-23 salary schedule based upon experience at the beginning of 2022-23, but receive minimums as required by law.

For positions with extended contract days, the current placement on the 2022-23 schedule plus the appropriate LEARNS increase will be used to calculate the value for these days.

Classified employees will receive a cost-of-living raise, Barbaree said. She added those employees will receive a step increment, as they always have.

Barbaree announced Monday that letters of nonrenewal were provided to teachers who were not licensed and not making progress toward licensure. Some teachers who received stipends for roles that are no longer active received letters of partial nonrenewal, meaning they would no longer receive those stipends but could still teach.

The move was made in order to "clean up" district finances, which Barbaree said is the top priority of the district as it seeks to leave state control. The PBSD board is operating with limited authority as the state Department of Education continues to approve all final decisions.

All stipends that are flat amounts will remain the same if the stipend remains.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The board accepted the resignation of Levi Clark in the maintenance department as of March 10 and the retirements of Robert F. Morehead Middle School nurse Kathy Wells, effective June 9, and bus driver Carl Cole, effective Friday.

The board approved a contract addendum for career and technical education teacher Calvin Thomas, effective April 19.