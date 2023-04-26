BOTTLE SHOTS: 7 waters worth seeking out, ranked from least to most delicious





It seems that every April Fools Day, some company in the wine industry — sometimes a winery, a world-renowned restaurant, a distributor, or an importer— puts out a joke news release and announces their pivot to a new beverage category: water.

It's true that there are a few so-called "water sommeliers" out there in the world, though I'm admittedly dubious as to what they do or even what it takes to claim that title. (If we're just making things, I'll gladly crown myself the first french fry somm!) Regardless, it seems at least a few of you fell prey to this year's crop of water jokes, as I received two emails from readers asking my thoughts on these developments.

Until the water industry reaches the complexity of the wine world, I'll put my water somm education on hold, but — because I have opinions on everything — here are the waters that I actually think are worth seeking out, ranked from least to most delicious.

Vichy Catalan

This water is from Spain's Catalonia region and has an incredibly high mineral content, giving it a surprisingly salty taste. The first time I tried this, I was taken aback by it, but over time, I learned to embrace its beachy taste. It's also great for a vaguely healthy cocktail mixed with tequila and lime.

Ozarka

Is Ozarka water good? I'm not really sure, but I've drunk so much of it throughout the course of my life that the 60% of my body that is made of water is 98% made of Ozarka. One con: it's from Texas.

Liquid Death

When Liquid Death first came onto the scene, I remember it getting flack from people who thought its heavy metal-inspired packaging was silly for a water brand, but I've come to love it. Not only does it come in Earth-friendly cans, but its size and look give it a more-than-passing resemblance to many other alcohol brands, allowing our sober friends to feel like they're having a drink while staying true to what's best for them — a big win in my book. I especially like the sparkling versions.

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Of course, you were going to see the home team on this list. I love traveling and seeing Mountain Valley products in restaurants, stores and tasting rooms across the country, and I never turn down a bottle. It was first served at the White House in 1920 and has won almost 20 awards from Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting (which I would love to participate in).

Fiji Water

Is it everywhere? Yes. Is it delicious? Yes. Is it the softest, silkiest water that has ever graced my lips? Yes. I have no idea why, but Fiji Water just feels better in my mouth, and that's why it's near the top of this list. Maybe I can find a water somm to tell why that is.

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water — White Peach

Is it a cop-out to have Mountain Valley on this list twice? Maybe, but it's my list, and with great power comes great irresponsibility. Our friends in Hot Springs have an entire line of flavored sparkling water, and peach is easily my favorite. From my experience, it's also the hardest to find, but it's always worth the hunt!

Cleveland County Tap Water

Sorry to the rest of you 74 counties, but little ol' Cleveland County is where it's at. Sure, 20 years of drinking it daily makes me slightly biased, but facts are still facts: it just tastes better.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to

sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



