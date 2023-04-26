BOYS SOCCER: Springdale counters goal by Fayetteville in second half to force 1-1 tie

SPRINGDALE -- Fayetteville and Springdale fought to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in 6A-West Conference action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Fayetteville broke a scoreless tie when senior captain Silas Robinson scored a goal with 15:06 left in the match. But Springdale tied the game 1-1 with 13:30 left on a goal Fernando Avila, a junior forward.

The tie earned the two longtime rivals in sports a point each in the league's soccer standings.

"It was two really good teams playing each other," Fayetteville coach Brent Crenshaw said. "Our guys are disappointed because they wanted to win. But to take a point on the road in this conference is a huge get."

Neither team had much of an advantage in the first half when the score was still scoreless after 40 minutes. But the action heated up in the second half despite a steady rain that fell at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. Both teams had a couple of decent scoring chances in the second half but only one shot was able to get past each goalie.

Fayetteville (10-2-3, 3-0-2) remains near the top of the league standings while Springdale (6-2-3, 1-2-2) continues its fight for a playoff spot with the regular season winding down.

"It was a tight game and both teams played well," Springdale coach DJ Beeler said. "I thought it would come down to maybe a mistake that would be the difference in the game. They made a little bit of a mistake to give us that goal back and we made a mistake by not doing defensively what we should've done on their goal. It's always intense when we play and I'm not surprised it ended the way it did."

The game appeared headed to a 0-0 tie until Silas blasted a shot past the Springdale goalie with just over 15 minutes left in the 80-minute game.

"Silas, he's a big presence and a captain for a reason," Crenshaw said. "He's been on a bit of a drought and he's been bummed about that. He's all about the team but it's good to see him get a goal."

Springdale's best chance at a score in the first half came with about 10 minutes left after Jose Alvarado chased down a ball to the far right corner of the field Alvarado crossed the ball to Avila, who got a solid foot on it but shot high over the Fayetteville net.

Conference play continues for both teams on Friday with Springdale traveling to Rogers and Fayetteville back at home for Senior Night against Rogers Heritage.