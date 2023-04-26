Charter schools receive requested changes

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel at a brief meeting Tuesday approved updates -- including sponsor and name changes -- to three open-enrollment charter school organizations.

The panel also approved requests from three charter organizations to rescind their earlier waivers of the state's minimum teacher salary law -- which will result in charter school teachers earning, at a minimum, the newly increased $50,000 a year base salary in the coming 2023-24 school year.

The changes endorsed Tuesday by the charter panel will now go to the state Board of Education, possibly as soon as next month, for final approval.

The panel agreed to the proposed:

Transfer of the state charter awarded in 2021 to American Quality Schools for the planned Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy to the Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy, which is a local organization that attained the required non-profit status from the Internal Revenue Service. The school and its sponsoring entity have the same name. The academy, which will feature a U.S. Marines Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program, will open to as many as 160 ninth and 10th graders at 10710 Interstate 30 in Little Rock on Aug. 16. The school will be in the building being vacated over time by the South City Church.

Transfer the charter now held by the Texas-based Responsive Educations Solutions to the newly formed non-profit ResponsiveEd - Arkansas that will be solely dedicated to the operation of Arkansas charter schools. The 13 affected Arkansas schools will continue to use the charter management services provided by Blue Learning, which is the charter management organization for Responsive Education Solutions and its family of schools. The request to put Arkansas schools under a new entity applies to the seven Founders Classical Academies of Arkansas in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas; Premier High Schools of Arkansas in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Texarkana and online; Premier High School of Springdale; and Premier High School of North Little Rock.

Change in sponsoring entity from Lighthouse Academies to Arkansas Lighthouse Charter Schools, Inc., for the three existing Lighthouse Charter campuses in Jacksonville, including a fifth-through-eighth-grade campus on the Little Rock Air Force Base. The change comes after the Arkansas schools broke away from the national charter management organization last year, LaShawnDa Noel, executive director/superintendent for the Arkansas organization, said. Additionally, Lighthouse Charter Schools Inc., received state charter panel approval to meet its cap of 1,019 students over five years.

Rescinding the waiver of the state minimum teacher salary law for the three charter school systems comes after state lawmakers earlier this year passed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS Act that included raising the starting salary for the 2023-24 school year for all Arkansas public school teachers from $36,000 a year to $50,000 a year and awarded a $2,000 increase for every teacher currently making at least $48,000.

Tuesday's Charter Authorizing Panel session comes at a time when the Arkansas LEARNS Act eliminates any cap on the maximum number of charter schools that can be operated in the state by nonprofit organizations other than traditional public school districts. The new law also streamlines the charter renewal process.

The omnibus LEARNS Act -- or Act 237 of 2023 -- was Sanders' signature piece of legislation in her first 100 days in office.

Currently, 22 state charters have been issued -- some of which cover just one school while others authorize the operation of multiple campuses.

As many as 18 new open-enrollment charter schools are on the drawing board for the 2024-25 school year for locations that include Pulaski County, Northwest Arkansas and Texarkana.

Final applications for those proposed open-enrollment charter schools are due July 17 so the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel can review and act on them in August. The charter panel decisions could go to the Arkansas Board of Education for final action in September.



